Floyd Family Demands Justice

Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

By VOA News
June 03, 2020 12:22 AM
Roxie Washington speaks and stands behind Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a news conference, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Roxie Washington speaks and stands behind Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, at a news conference, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter struggled to hold back tears Tuesday as she described Floyd as a devoted father and family man. 

Floyd, an African American man, died last week after his arrest in Minneapolis on suspicion of counterfeiting. 

A white police officer kneeled on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. 

His death has sparked outrage with complaints of racism and police brutality across the country and in some European capitals. 

Gianna stood silently by Tuesday while her mother, Roxie Washington, spoke to reporters at Minneapolis City Hall. Washington was flanked by lawyers and retired National Basketball Association player Stephen Jackson, who had known Floyd since childhood. 

“I want justice for him because he was good,” Washington said. “He loved (Gianna) so much.”

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, listens to a a news conference with Stephen Jackson, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The officer whose actions allegedly contributed to Floyd’s death has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who stood by while Floyd was on the ground have been fired. 

But Washington said the officers will still get to see their children graduate from school and marry -- something Floyd will never experience.  

Attorney Justin Miller said, “We just want to show the world that George Floyd is not just a name, not just a meme and not just something to be chanted. George Floyd was a real person. He was a good person. And these are the people that loved him.” 

Two autopsies were carried out on Floyd. Both concluded that Floyd was the victim of a homicide.  

The autopsy by the Hennepin County, Minnesota, medical examiner concluded that Floyd died after the officer cut off the blood supply to his lungs and brain. But the report also said Floyd had other health problems. 

His family, whose lawyers commissioned its own autopsy, denies this. 

