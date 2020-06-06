More Demonstrations Anticipated Across the United States for Police Reforms

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Washington for a large protest, following demonstrations that erupted in major cities across the nation over the death of an African American man while in police custody.

Local police in the U.S. capital city said they anticipate crowds Saturday that are larger than previous demonstrations.

On Friday, the U.S. city of Minneapolis agreed to ban police use of chokeholds after George Floyd, 46, died in police custody.

Minneapolis leaders agreed with the state of Minnesota to ban chokeholds and require officers to intervene and report unauthorized use of force by another officer.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the agreement unanimously after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights began a civil rights investigation in response to Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white policeman pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd was pleading with the officer, saying he could not breath.

It is among many deaths of black Americans during or after encounters with white police officers.

Demonstrators protest Friday, June 5, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Nationwide demonstrations have been calling for justice and systemic reforms for almost two weeks. Thousands of protesters have also taken to the streets in large cities throughout the world, including London, Paris and Sydney.

Demonstrators across the United States gathered Friday for an 11th day of protests as the demonstrations have largely shifted to peaceful calls for change after initially being marred by arson and looting.

Also Friday, the Pentagon said it was ordering active duty troops who had been brought to the Washington area to return to their home bases.

A small active duty group of the "Old Guard" based in Arlington, Virginia, remain on standby for assistance.

Mayor Muriel Bowser looks out over a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted on a street, during nationwide protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., June 5, 2020, in this handout photo.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asking him to “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.”

On Friday, Bowser formally renamed a street leading to the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after authorizing the painting of the slogan in large yellow letters on the pavement.

The local chapter of the activist group Black Lives Matter criticized the mayor’s action as a “distraction from real policy changes.” Black Lives Matter DC said on Twitter “Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history” and called for city officials to defund the police.

On Thursday, Floyd was remembered as a devoted father and family man in Minneapolis, in the first of several memorial services organized to honor his life.

Carla Babb contributed to this report.