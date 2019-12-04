USA

NATO Leaders Appear to Gossip About Trump in Unguarded Chat

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 09:12 AM
In this grab taken from video on Dec. 3, 2019, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks during a party.
NATO leaders during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - While NATO leaders are professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump's behavior.

In footage recorded during a reception in London at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

After Johnson asked Macron, “is that why you were late?” Trudeau could be heard saying ”he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”  That appeared to be a reference to Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday.

Trudeau also said: “You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump wasn't mentioned by name during the exchange.

Footage of the palace reception was recorded by a pool camera. The clip was posted online by Canadian broadcaster CBC and has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Canadian officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Trudeau spoke briefly to Trump as NATO leaders gathered for a summit Wednesday in Watford, outside London, and the two men shook hands.

Leaders of the 29 NATO states are marking the 70th anniversary of the military alliance , and trying to patch up differences over defense spending, the alliance's strategic direction and member nation Turkey's military action in northern Syria.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump, right, listens as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at their meeting at Winfield House during the NATO summit, in London, Dec. 3, 2019.
Europe
Trump, Macron Air Differences at NATO Summit
The US and French leaders clashed on issues related to terrorism, Turkey and cost-sharing within the alliance
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 13:53
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Erdogan to Highlight Syrian Refugees at NATO Summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet with French, British and German leaders Tuesday on the sidelines of the London NATO summit. Ankara is facing criticism over its military operation into Syria targeting a Kurdish militia. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, Erdogan wants European backing for the millions of Syrian refugees Turkey is hosting.
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 06:38
U.S. President Donald Trump meets NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London, Dec. 3, 2019.
USA
Trump Begins NATO Summit with Criticism, Promises
The French president has said the alliance is focused too much on defense spending and not important global issues
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 05:37
Flags of NATO member countries fly in Parliament Square, ahead of the alliance's summit to be held Dec. 3-4 in London, Britain, Dec. 2, 2019.
Europe
Defense Budgets Set to Dominate Yet Another NATO Summit
The United States is almost certain to demand again this week that its 28 NATO partners respect their pledges to boost defense budgets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 11:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

NATO Leaders Appear to Gossip About Trump in Unguarded Chat

In this grab taken from video on Dec. 3, 2019, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks during a party.
USA

Google Co-Founders Step Down as Execs of Parent Alphabet

The logo of Google is seen on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel…
USA

NATO Leaders Present United Front Amid Bitter Differences

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wait to take their seats prior to meeting.
USA

US House Approves Bill Denouncing China's Crackdown of Uighur Muslims

Paramilitary policemen stand in formation as they take part in an anti-terrorism oath-taking rally, in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur…
Impeachment Inquiry

Nunes, Top Intelligence Panel Republican, Had Frequent Contact with Giuliani, Call Records Show

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., leaves Capitol Hill as the second public impeachment…