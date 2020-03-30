USA

Navy Hospital Ship Arrives in NYC to Back Up Health Systems

By Associated Press
March 30, 2020 01:53 PM
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020.

NEW YORK - A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds arrived Monday in New York City as officials pressed for more federal help. Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trump's suggestion that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals is "insulting" to front-line medical workers. The Navy hospital ship arrived to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city's hospitals.

The USNS Comfort, which was sent to New York City after 9/11, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Hospital ship

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the hospital ship will relieve stress on city hospitals as the massive vessel pulled into a cruise ship terminal off Manhattan. In addition to the 1,000 beds, the Comfort has 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours.

The ship's arrival comes as New York state's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed Sunday above 1,000, less than a month after the first known infection in the state.
Most of those deaths have occurred in just the past few days.

New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported Sunday that its toll had risen to 776. The total number of statewide deaths isn't expected to be released until Monday, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.

Medical Masks

De Blasio and others criticized Trump for suggesting with no clear evidence that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals.

At a Sunday briefing, the president told reporters they should be asking, "Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door?"

Those remarks are "insulting" to hospital workers on the front lines of the city's coronavirus crisis, de Blasio said Monday. 

"It's incredibly insensitive to people right now who are giving their all," he said. "I don't know what the president is talking about."

Hospitals had warned staff early on during the outbreak to not take masks home with them, but no evidence has emerged of large-scale looting of supplies.

Kenneth Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, said in a statement that the workers "deserve better than their president suggesting that protective equipment is 'going out the back door' of New York hospitals."

Related Stories

President Trump on Hand as Navy Hospital Ship Leaves for NYC
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump on Hand as Navy Hospital Ship Leaves for NYC
The hospital ship USNS Comfort departed from Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday en route to New York to assist with the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump flew to Norfolk on Saturday as it set off. During a speech, he said is considering a two-week quarantine for the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to help officials contain the pandemic. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has our story.
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 21:19
A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park on March 29, 2020. The hospital will be used to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York City’s Central Park Getting Coronavirus Field Hospital
Facility will take some pressure off hospitals as city struggles with outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 04:57
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29.
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Turnaround, Trump Extends Coronavirus Social-distance Guidelines to April 30
Social distancing recommendations and other measures were to have expired Monday; Trump says death toll will peak in 2 weeks
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 18:51
A street in New York's Chinatown is empty, the result of citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain…
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York's Cuomo Postpones Primary as Coronavirus Cases Keep Growing
'You have to get ahead of this,' governor says of virus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 21:37
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Navy Hospital Ship Arrives in NYC to Back Up Health Systems

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Grandma's not Here: Coronavirus Keeps Kids From Older Family

Seen through their kitchen window, Allan and Debbie Cameron contact their grandchildren via the internet Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona. Debbie, 68, has asthma which makes her one of the people most at risk from the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump: ‘Horrible Scourge’ of Coronavirus Will Cause New Spike of US Deaths  

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort
Coronavirus Outbreak

AP FACT CHECK: Trump Gets a Reality Check on Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020.
Arts & Culture

 Americans Get their Art Fix Despite Corona Threat   