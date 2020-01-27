USA

Netanyahu, Gantz Set for White House Talks as Trump Shares Peace Plan

By VOA News
January 27, 2020 05:09 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs his weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Sunday, …
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs his weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz, his challenger in early March elections, are set to have separate meetings Monday at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to share details of his long-awaited plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A public unveiling of the plan is expected Tuesday during a joint news conference with Trump and Netanyahu.

"During the past three years I held countless talks with President Trump - a huge friend of Israel - and with his team about these crucial interests, about our security, about our justice," Netanyahu said Sunday.  "Tomorrow I am going to meet President Trump and on Tuesday, together with him, we will make history."

Gantz said he is looking forward to what he called a "very important visit."

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at the President's residence, in Jerusalem, Oct. 23, 2019.

"The plan of the deal is to deal with Israel's security, the regional strategies -- stabilization hopefully down the road," he said.

But with Palestinians rejecting the Trump administration approach and what they see as a pro-Israel bias, the chances of success appear dim.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that no Palestinian would accept the plan.

Trump has promoted it as the "deal of the century" while details remained secret amid three years of work.

He angered the Palestinian side with several moves during his time in office, including going against decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital as moving the U.S. embassy there.

The White House meetings come as Trump faces an impeachment trial, the Israeli parliament considers Netanyahu's request for immunity from corruption charges, and both Israeli figures prepare for a March 2 election.

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding his intention to file a request to the Knesset…
Middle East
Netanyahu Hopes to 'Make History' With White House Visit
Trump's Mideast peace plan to be unveiled is expected to be extremely favorable to Israel
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 12:41
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2020.
Middle East
Netanyahu Heads to Washington for Talks on Trump Peace Plan
Palestinians say plan is a non-starter
Default Author Profile
By Linda Cashdan
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:08
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Netanyahu, Gantz Set for White House Talks as Trump Shares Peace Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs his weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on Sunday, …
USA

College Baseball Coach Dies in Crash that Killed Bryant

A body is carried from the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter and…
Trump Impeachment

NYT: Bolton Book Says Trump Held Up Ukraine Aid for Biden Investigation

National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2018.
Extremism Watch

Did Tweets Help Deescalate Recent US-Iran Tensions?

FILE - Protesters deface an American flag during an anti-U.S. rally over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arts & Culture

Stars Gather for 62nd Grammy Awards Amid Academy Scandal

Singer Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 26, 2020.