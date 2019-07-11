USA

New Memorial Would Honor Slain Journalists

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 09:44 AM
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, celebrates with husband Thomas Daffron, right, her re-election victory over Democrat Shenna Bellows, Nov. 4, 2014, in Portland, Maine.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, celebrates with husband Thomas Daffron, right, her re-election victory over Democrat Shenna Bellows, Nov. 4, 2014, in Portland, Maine.

WASHINGTON - Three U.S. senators want a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.
 
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation's capital.
 
Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who "sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting.''
 
The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club

 

Related Stories

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard delivers her report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi before the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 26, 2019.
Middle East
UN: Killing of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi Is International Crime
Inquiry finds credible evidence warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including that of Saudi Crown Prince
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schelin
June 26, 2019
Mourners Gather for Murdered Journalist
Europe
Slovak Journalist Murder Suspects Charged with Second Killing
Police identified men only as T.S. and M.M., adding that murder weapon is recovered from river
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
May 13, 2019
Afghanistan - Mena Mangal Former TV presenter in Ariana TV Network killed by unknown armed motorbike riders in Kabul city. undated
South & Central Asia
Prominent Afghan TV Journalist Shot Dead in Kabul
Afghan officials say a former prominent female television journalist in Afghanistan has been killed in Kabul.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press