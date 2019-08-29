USA

New Rollback for Climate-Changing Releases From Oilfields

By Associated Press
August 29, 2019 11:45 AM
FILE - This undated handout image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Michigan, shows the Four Corners area, in red, left, the major U.S. hot spot for methane emissions in this digital map, showing how much emissions varied from average backgr...

WASHINGTON - Oil and gas companies would face looser controls on emissions of potent climate-changing methane gas under a proposal expected from the Trump administration as soon as Thursday, oil industry and environmental groups say. The government's plan would ease requirements on oil and gas sites to monitor for methane leaks and plug them.

The Environmental Protection Agency's move would be the latest in a series by the administration easing Obama-era emissions controls on the oil, gas and coal industries, including from methane leaks.

The oil and gas industry is the nation's primary source of methane emissions, according to the EPA, accounting for nearly one-third in 2016.
 
Methane is a component of natural gas that's frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during drilling operations. The gas is considered a more potent contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide, although it occurs in smaller volumes.
 
A study by the Environmental Defense Fund , an advocacy group, concluded that the oil and gas industry was emitting far more of the heat-trapping gas than is reported to the EPA.

Related Stories

US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation
00:02:45
USA
US States Tackle Emissions, as White House Rolls Back Environmental Legislation
Critics say United States should be cutting emissions more not less, and some states are doing just that
FILE - A view of the Mississippi River as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. July 12, 2019. A new report says U.S. cities, like New Orleans, that set goals to slash greenhouse emissions lack the data to measure progress.
Science & Health
Report: Many US Cities Cannot Measure Climate Emissions Progress
About 40% of U.S. cities that committed to cutting emissions are unable to assess their programs because costly tallies of their emissions are inadequate, says American Council for Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), nonprofit organization
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 07/25/2019 - 21:09
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019