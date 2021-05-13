USA

New US Homeland Security Unit to Focus on Domestic Violent Extremism

By Masood Farivar
May 13, 2021 12:30 AM
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the Senate Appropriations committee hearing to examine domestic…
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the Senate Appropriations committee hearing to examine domestic extremism, May 12, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday that his department has created a dedicated intelligence unit to focus on domestic violent extremism.

The new branch will "ensure we develop the expertise necessary to combat this threat by using sound, timely intelligence," Mayorkas said at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

In addition, the department has renamed a separate office focused on combating violent extremism to the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships and will beef up its resources.

The congressional hearing came amid concern about the growing threat of domestic terrorism, with law enforcement officials warning that some domestic violent extremists may have been emboldened by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden has made combating domestic terrorism a top priority of his administration, and in January he directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to conduct a review of the threat of domestic violent extremism.

In March, ODNI released the intelligence community's assessment of the threat, warning that domestic violent extremists pose "an elevated threat" to the homeland in 2021.

"Newer sociopolitical developments — such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence — will almost certainly spur some (domestic violent extremists) to try to engage in violence this year," the report said.

The FBI has assessed that "2019 was the deadliest year for domestic violent extremism" since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, Jill Sanborn, the bureau’s top counterterrorism official, testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee last month.

Between 2015 and 2020, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists were responsible for most deadly domestic terrorism attacks, Sanborn said. To combat domestic terrorism and violent extremism, the Justice Department has requested an additional $100 million in funding for investigators and prosecutors.

Related Stories

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left, talks with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski,…
USA
Homeland Security Chief Vows Government-wide Response to Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack
Justice Department set up task force in April to combat ransomware
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 10:26 PM
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing…
USA
US Homeland Security to Investigate Domestic Extremism in Its Ranks
Military has also faced concerns over white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 06:48 PM
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent escorts two asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America as others take refuge near a…
USA
US Homeland Security Chief: ‘Border is Secure’   
Mayorkas says US ‘treating children humanely,’ blames Trump administration for current crisis at southwest border with Mexico
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 12:20 PM
Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holder Eddy Belt of Haiti, holds up a sign as he demonstrates during a rally for a permanent…
The Americas
Homeland Security Will Decide Whether to Extend TPS for Haitians, Biden Administration Says
On campaign trail, US president promised Haitian-American community in Miami he would act on an issue that remains high on their list of priorities
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 10:15 PM
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

'Don’t Panic' at the Pumps, Biden Appeals to Drivers     

A man loads a 5 gallon gas tanks in his car after filling multiple of them up at a Wawa gas station, following a cyberattack…
USA

Judge Postpones Trial for 3 Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd Death

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Explainer: How COVID-19 Vaccines Will Work for Kids in US

English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on…
Economy & Business

US Jobless Benefit Claims Dropped Again Last Week  

A job seekers receives a timed entry card as he enters the New Hampshire Works employment security job center, Monday, May 10,…
Middle East

Chicago Protesters March in Opposition to Israel Gaza Bombing

Hundreds of protesters gather and protest in support of Palestinians in front of the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago.