USA

New York Sues Trump Administration Over Exclusion From Traveler Programs

By Reuters
February 10, 2020 01:19 PM
FILE PHOTO: The use of fingerprint reader on a new Global Entry Kiosk is demonstrated at Los Angeles International Airport…
FILE PHOTO: The use of fingerprint reader on a new Global Entry Kiosk is demonstrated at Los Angeles International Airport September 7, 2011.

NEW YORK - The state of New York on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration to void a policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, in a dispute over immigration policy.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states and prohibition on coercive federal action.

The lawsuit followed a decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week to bar New Yorkers from joining or renewing their participation in so-called Trusted Traveler programs. These include Global Entry as well as three other programs that allow faster travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

New York, which is governed by Democrats, has described the Republican administration's actions as political retaliation.

Neither the U.S. Department of Justice nor Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comm

Related Stories

In this June 26, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
US Politics
Presidential Hopeful Booker Vows to End 'Moral Vandalism' of Trump Immigration Policy
Booker, 50, is among some two dozen Democrats seeking to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in next year’s election
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 15:48
In this Jan. 6, 2020, photo, Michael Navas Gomez, left, poses for a photo with his attorney, Joshua Greer at his office in Los…
Immigration
DOJ Works to Ease Ballooning Immigration Case Backlog
At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 03:18
FILE - Mohammed Hafar, left, helps his daughter Jana with her luggage as they leave JFK Airport in New York.
USA
Trump Curbs Immigration for 6 Nations
Immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will face new restrictions in obtaining certain visas to come to the United States, officials say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 17:24
People rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama…
Immigration
US Supreme Court Allows Controversial Immigration Rule, for Now
Decision overrules multiple lower courts that had blocked implementation of the 'public charge' rule
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 16:01
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

New York Sues Trump Administration Over Exclusion From Traveler Programs

FILE PHOTO: The use of fingerprint reader on a new Global Entry Kiosk is demonstrated at Los Angeles International Airport…
US Politics

Trump Calls for Slashing Funding for Toxic Superfund Cleanup

President Donald Trump speaks during a 'White House Business Session with our Nation's Governors," in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb.10, 2020.
US Politics

Barr: Justice Department Has Process to Take Ukraine Info From Giuliani

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, right, with FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich standing behind him, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice, in Washington, Feb. 10, 2020.
Europe

Moscow Court Extends House Arrest of American Investor Calvey

Founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund Michael Calvey sits in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2020.
US Politics

Schumer Asks Defense Watchdog to Probe Trump Impeachment Retaliation

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media after leaving the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 3, 2020.