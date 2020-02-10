New York Sues Trump Administration Over Exclusion From Traveler Programs

NEW YORK - The state of New York on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration to void a policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, in a dispute over immigration policy.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states and prohibition on coercive federal action.

The lawsuit followed a decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week to bar New Yorkers from joining or renewing their participation in so-called Trusted Traveler programs. These include Global Entry as well as three other programs that allow faster travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

New York, which is governed by Democrats, has described the Republican administration's actions as political retaliation.

Neither the U.S. Department of Justice nor Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comm