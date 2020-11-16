NHC: Iota to Transform into Major Hurricane

Meteorologists at the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted late Friday Iota will “become a dangerous major hurricane soon.”

The forecasters said Iota is “expected to bring potentially catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall impacts to Central America.”

Iota is moving with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for portions of Colombia, Nicaragua and Honduras, covering much of the same area devastated by Hurricane Eta earlier this month.

The NHC said a hurricane warning means that “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”