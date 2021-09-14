USA

Nicholas Upgraded from Tropical Storm to Category 1 Hurricane as Moves Towards Texas Coast

By VOA News
September 14, 2021 02:42 AM
A typically busy stretch of Main St. near the Texas Medical Center is nearly empty as residents hunker down to await the winds…
A typically busy stretch of Main St. near the Texas Medical Center is nearly empty as residents hunker down to await the winds and rain of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

WASHINGTON - The Atlantic storm dubbed Nicholas has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as it heads towards the southeastern coast of Texas. 

The National Hurricane Center says Nicholas is about 30 kilometers southeast of Matagorda, Texas, carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers an hour, making it a Category 1 storm on the five-level scale that measures a storm’s maximum sustained wind speed and destructive potential. It is the sixth named hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Nicholas, which has already begun to produce heavy rains and strong winds along parts of Texas and neighboring Louisiana, is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast before daybreak Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect the hurricane to travel along a northeastern path outside of the city of Houston before moving into Louisiana during the day. 

Forecasters have issued hurricane watches and warnings and storm surge warnings for several communities along the Texas coast, with the likelihood of life-threatening situations such as flash flooding. Nicholas is expected to produce between 15 and 30 centimeters of rain along the region into Wednesday. 

The National Hurricane Center also says there is a chance of “a tornado or two” along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast through Tuesday morning. 

The flood-prone city of Houston was swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which dropped 152 centimeters of rain (60 inches) on the city over four days. 

“Listen to local weather alerts and heed local advisories about the right and safe thing to do, and you’ll make it through this storm just like you’ve had many other storms,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a news conference in Houston Monday. 

Forecasters say Nicholas is likely to gradually weaken over the next two or three days. 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press. 

