USA

'No Driver' Tesla Involved in Deadly Crash in Texas

By Agence France-Presse
April 18, 2021 08:26 PM
FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2018.
FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2018. Police in Texas are trying to establish whether a Tesla car's driver assistance system was engaged when it crashed, killing to people.

Two men were killed in a crash in Texas while riding in a Tesla car that police said almost certainly had no one behind the wheel, U.S. media reported Sunday.

The vehicle was driving at high speed late Saturday north of Houston when it slammed into a tree and burst into flames, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Harris County Sheriff Mark Herman.

"Our preliminary investigation is determining — but it's not complete yet — that there was no one at the wheel of that vehicle," he said. "We're almost 99.9 percent sure."

When police arrived, one of the two victims was sitting in the front passenger seat and the other in the rear seat.  

Herman said police had not yet determined whether the driver-side airbag had deployed and whether the car's driver assistance system was engaged at the time of the crash.

AFP was not able to reach the local police for comment.

On its website, Tesla warns that the driver assistance systems it offers do not make their vehicles fully autonomous and that active driver supervision is still necessary.

But videos regularly show moving Teslas with drivers asleep or without their hands on the wheel for extended periods of time.

 

AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

'No Driver' Tesla Involved in Deadly Crash in Texas

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2018.
USA

Police Search for Motive in Indiana FedEx Shooting

Family members hold a photo of their loved one during a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 17, 2021, as they remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility.
USA

Suspect on the Run in Texas Fatal Shooting of 3

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.
South & Central Asia

No Guarantees on Afghanistan After Troop Pullout, Says Top Biden Aide

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, front, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, background-left, attend a meeting with President Joe Biden, right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, March 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

US, China Pledge Urgent Climate Control Measures

FILE - A construction site is seen against the backdrop of skyscrapers on a day with high air pollution in Beijing, China, March 11, 2021.