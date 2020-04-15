USA

North Carolina Deaths Exceed 100; Protesters Seek Lockdown Order's End

By Associated Press
April 15, 2020 09:16 AM
Randy Barnes, a restaurant worker who has been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, loads food for a customer at a drive…
Randy Barnes, a restaurant worker who has been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, loads food for a customer at a drive thru operated by Carrboro United in Carrboro, N.C., March 26, 2020.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Deaths in North Carolina linked to COVID-19 have soared above 100, state officials said Tuesday, even as the increase in the number of positive cases may be slowing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 108 related deaths statewide, a more than 25% jump compared to Monday. The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations also grew by a third to about 420. But the number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak began grew day-over-day by just 4% to a little over 5,000.

State DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen spoke somberly of the milestone in deaths on Tuesday. She said while she didn't see a peak in deaths and hospitalizations at this time, "it doesn't mean I see a surge, either."

But Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that social-distancing directives, in particular the stay-at-home order starting March 30, have helped blunt the spread of the virus and prevented hospitals from being overrun. For example, Cohen said, the number of days that it takes to double the number of cases is increasing.

"That tells us that we're slowing the rate of acceleration and it tells us that all the hard work we're doing to stay at home is working," Cohen told reporters Tuesday, adding she was "mildly optimistic." For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.

Restaurants and bars still are only allowed to offer drive-thru or takeout. The current stay-at-home order, which directs non-essential businesses to shut down, expires April 29.

"The better we can do right now in these two weeks, the more we can stay at home, the more we can flatten this curve, the more we would be able to ease restrictions going into the month of May," Cooper said on Monday.

That's not soon enough for businesses that are shuttered or can only partially operate. Many are in need of cash infusions to keep paying their bills or displaced employees.

Protesters demand end of lockdown

Around 100 people who want Cooper to ease or lift the stay-at-home order held a midday rally on Tuesday in a parking lot near the Executive Mansion and Legislative Building.

They dispersed after repeated warnings by Raleigh police that they were violating the order against mass assemblies. One woman who didn't leave was led away by officers, her wrists bound by plastic ties. Many held placards with the word "#ReopenNC," a reference to a Facebook group that counts about 29,000 online members. They say people vulnerable to the virus can be protected without shutting down the entire state economy.

"How is it that you can buy liquor and that's considered essential, but petitioning your government is not?" asked Dennis Burgard of Jacksonville, a real estate company owner. Alcoholic Beverage Control stores can remain open under the stay-at-home order.

Cooper said on Monday that his administration was talking to both health officials and business leaders about how to reopen the economy without allowing the virus to surge.

Almost 580,000 initial unemployment benefit claims have been filed with the state in the last four weeks, with 87% of the people who filed listing COVID-19 as their reason, the Division of Employment Security says. About $101 million in federal and state benefits have been sent out since mid-March, the division said Tuesday.

A state House subcommittee looking at economic issues recommended Tuesday that the legislature give $25 million to the North Carolina Golden LEAF Foundation to extend its small-business loan program to aid struggling owners. Golden LEAF already is putting $15 million toward the initiative. Another measure would ensure that taxpayers aren't charged interest on payments originally due April 15 but which have been pushed back to July.

The General Assembly convenes in two weeks, and lawmakers are working through a laundry list of funding requests and law changes in response to the global pandemic.

Related Stories

The U.S. Capitol during a morning rainstorm, after Congress agreed to a multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 25, 2020.
USA
US Lawmakers Push for Accountability in Coronavirus Response
Many lawmakers are already crafting legislative action that will examine lessons learned from federal and state readiness for the COVID-19 pandemic
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 15:51
In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
How 3 West Coast States Led the Way in Bending the Coronavirus Curve        
With heartening results to show for their swift action, the governors of California, Washington and Oregon declared a coordinated effort to reopen the economy  
Default Author Profile
By Deborah Bloom
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 17:32
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 13, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Threat Throughout February
White House campaign-style video promoting President Donald Trump’s defense of his actions combating emerging coronavirus threat earlier this year skips over his actions during the entire month of February, when he often downplayed concerns
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 12:23
A truck of maize flour arrives to be distributed to people affected by the lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Mobile Hospitals Help Fight Coronavirus in Africa
COVID-19 cases continue sharp rise on the continent
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 22:11
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

North Carolina Deaths Exceed 100; Protesters Seek Lockdown Order's End

Randy Barnes, a restaurant worker who has been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, loads food for a customer at a drive…
Immigration

37 Immigrant Children at Chicago-Area Shelters Have COVID-19

Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Says US WHO Funding Cut Affects All Nations

Reporters are seen complying with social distancing norms as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 13, 2020, in Washington.
USA

Germany Arrests 5 in Plot Against US Bases

US soldiers stand in formation during a military ceremony in Illesheim, Germany, March 9, 2017. The Pentagon released base-by-base data Friday on sexual assault reports in ranks.
East Asia Pacific

US Returns $300 Million Allegedly Stolen From Malaysia

FILE - In this April 23, 2015 file photo, Jho Low, Director of the Jynwel Foundation, poses at the launch of the Global Daily…