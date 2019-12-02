USA

Northeast Gets Its Turn With Messy Storm of Snow, Rain, Wind

NEW YORK - A wintry storm that made Thanksgiving travel miserable across much of the country gripped the East with a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and snarling air travel.
                   
Forecasters said the nor'easter could drop 10 to 20 inches of snow by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine. Heavy snow was possible in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.
                   
“We've got our shovels ready. We've got the snowblower ready. We're prepared,” said Paul Newman, of Wethersfield, Connecticut.
                   
Schools closed preemptively as rain was expected to turn into snow in the region's first significant storm of the season, a nor'easter so named because the winds typically come from the northeast.
                   
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised nonessential state employees to stay home Monday. More than 150 flights into or out of the U.S. were canceled Monday morning, with more than 270 delays. Airports in the New York and Boston areas accounted for many of them.
                   
Inland areas appeared to be in for the worst of it, with the forecast in Albany, New York, predicting 6 to 14 inches.
                  

