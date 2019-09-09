USA

NWS Chief Backs Forecasters who Contradicted Trump

By Associated Press
September 9, 2019 11:51 AM
National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini addresses a meeting of the National Weather Association in Huntsville, Ala., Sept. 9, 2019.
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - The head of the National Weather Service is defending forecasters who contradicted President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian posed a threat to Alabama as it approached the United States.
 
Director Louis Uccellini told a meteorology convention Monday that forecasters in Birmingham did the right thing when they tried to combat public panic and rumors that Dorian posed a threat to Alabama. Uccellini says it was only later that they found out the source of the mistaken information.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Weather Association in Huntsville, Alabama, Uccellini said Birmingham forecasters "did what any office would do" to protect the public.
 
Trump has defended his tweet about Alabama and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an unsigned statement critical of the Birmingham forecasters on Friday.

