NYC Power Outage Hits Subways, Businesses, Elevators

NEW YORK — Authorities said a widespread power shortage in Manhattan on Saturday evening left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.



Power reportedly went out at much of Rockefeller Center, and the outage reached the city’s Upper West Side. The full extent of the outage, however, wasn’t clear.



A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.



The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA was working with Con Edison to determine the cause.



Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages.