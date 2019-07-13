USA

NYC Power Outage Hits Subways, Businesses, Elevators

By Associated Press
July 13, 2019 09:11 PM
Consolidated Edison screen grab.
This screen grab of Consolidated Edison’s webpage shows the number of power outages on the West Side of Manhattan, July 13, 2019.

NEW YORK — Authorities said a widespread power shortage in Manhattan on Saturday evening left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. 
 
Power reportedly went out at much of Rockefeller Center, and the outage reached the city’s Upper West Side. The full extent of the outage, however, wasn’t clear. 
 
A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses. 
 
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA was working with Con Edison to determine the cause.   
 
Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages. 

