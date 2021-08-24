USA

Official: Biden to Stick to Aug 31 Deadline to Withdraw US Forces from Afghanistan

By Steve Herman, Jeff Seldin
Updated August 24, 2021 12:18 PM
A family walks towards a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport,…
A family walks towards a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 22, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo)

WHITE HOUSE - President Joe Biden plans to stick to his August 31 deadline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan, an administration official said Tuesday.

Earlier, Biden and other G-7 leaders met virtually to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, with several pushing for him to keep U.S. troops in the country beyond next week’s  deadline to facilitate the ongoing evacuation effort.

The Taliban have rejected any extension of the deadline.

"I will ask our friends and allies to stand by the Afghan people and step-up support for refugees and humanitarian aid," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the virtual meeting.

With a week to go until Biden's deadline, tens of thousands of Western citizens and Afghans who supported U.S. efforts have pushed toward Hamid Karzai International Airport hoping to make it through the gates and to the safety of outgoing flights.

The White House said early Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, another 21,600 people have been evacuated, but thousands more remain in Afghanistan who want to leave.

This satellite image shows vehicles trying to reach the civilian side of Kabul International Airport, Aug. 21, 2021.
This satellite image shows vehicles trying to reach the civilian side of Kabul International Airport, Aug. 21, 2021.

Many Afghans have said it has been difficult, if not impossible, to get past Taliban checkpoints lining the airport's perimeter. And Taliban officials seem unwilling to give the United States much leeway, calling the upcoming deadline a "red line."

"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels" concerning "every aspect of what's happening in Kabul right now," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday at the White House.

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was in Kabul Monday to meet with the Taliban's top political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, U.S. officials said.

Biden is "taking this day by day and will make his determinations as we go," Sullivan said, defending the White House's handling of the withdrawal, which has seen most of the U.S.-backed Afghan security forces melt away as the Taliban claimed control of the country.

"We are overperforming in terms of the evacuation numbers," Sullivan said.

But U.S. lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats alike, former military officials and some American allies have criticized the chaotic withdrawal since Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital on August 15. "The situation in Afghanistan is worsening by the day," Republican Senator Mike Rounds said Monday. "The Biden administration must make the safe evacuation of Americans still stuck in Afghanistan its top priority."

But after a slow start to the evacuation, efforts to get people out of the country have picked up. Some military officials Monday expressed optimism they will be able to sustain the heightened pace of evacuations. "I assure you that we will not rest until the mission is complete, and we have evacuated Americans who are seeking to be evacuated and as many Afghan partners as humanly possible," General Stephen Lyons, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, told Pentagon reporters late Monday.

"We are clearly laser focused on clearing the Kabul international airport of every evacuee that can move," he said. "For me, like all of our veterans who served in Afghanistan, this mission is very personal."  

At a separate briefing earlier in the day, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said despite the surge in evacuation numbers, "We're not taking anything for granted."

"There's a lot of factors that go into being able to reach that output capacity, to include temporary safe havens that you can bring these individuals to as they complete their screening," he said, noting the goal has been to evacuate between 5,000 and 9,000 people a day.

A growing number of U.S. officials, however, have started warning that despite the increased flow of evacuees out of Afghanistan, more time will be needed.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. citizens and their families process through the passenger terminal at…
In this US Air Force image, US citizens and their families process through the passenger terminal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to board a departure flight on their way to the US as part of Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 23, 2021.

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff told reporters the evacuation could be completed by the end of the month. "I think it's possible," he said, "but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated."

A senior State Department official said the August 31 deadline only refers to the "military retrograde out of Afghanistan."

"Our commitment to at-risk Afghans doesn't end on August 31," the official added.

But whether the Taliban will give the United States and its allies more time is questionable.

Related Stories

Afghans board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport,…
USA
Clock Ticking as US Ramps Up Evacuation from Afghanistan 
More than 27,000 people have left in the past 36 hours; US troops picking up stranded Americans on a case-by-case basis  
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 12:23 PM
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul,…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Amid Fear, Criticism, Taliban Want International Recognition of 'Representative' Rule
Critics cite reports of summary executions and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 08:30 AM
In front of a Taliban flag, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, center, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Can Taliban Turn From Insurgency to Governing?
The Taliban may discover that retaking Afghanistan may prove an easier task than ruling it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 08:34 AM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Airbnb to Offer Free Lodging for 20,000 Afghan Refugees 

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hawaii Discourages Visitors Because of COVID-19 Surge

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks at a news conference at the Daniel K. Inouye…
USA

NASA Postpones Planned ISS Spacewalk

In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a…
USA

US Says Open to N. Korea Aid, Regardless of Denuclearization Progress

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim meets with Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs during their meeting at Plaza Hotel
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response…