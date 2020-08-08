Official: US Adversaries Taking Sides, Wielding Influence Ahead of Election  

WASHINGTON - Russia, China and Iran are all actively meddling in U.S. presidential politics hoping to persuade American voters to put their preferred candidate in the White House, according to an extraordinary warning from Washington’s top counterintelligence official.

Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina speaks during the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, Oct. 31, 2017.

National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said U.S. intelligence indicates that all three countries are hoping to sow further divisions in the United States and “undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process.”

But he said Russia, China and Iran are divided over whom they would like to see win the presidential contest in November: President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment,’” Evanina said in Friday’s statement, calling Moscow’s approach consistent with the Kremlin’s criticism of Biden and former U.S. President Barack Obama.

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.

Evanina also singled out pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, accusing him of spreading “claims about corruption” and of publicizing leaked phone calls in an effort to undermine Biden and the Democrats.

At the same time, he warned that just as in the 2016 election campaign, when U.S. intelligence concluded Russia sought to help then-candidate Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton, there is evidence Russian agents are supporting President Trump.

“Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television,” Evanina said.

In contrast to Russia, the top U.S. counterintelligence official said that both China and Iran are working to see U.S. voters elect a new president.

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection,” Evanina said.

“It has harshly criticized the [Trump] administration’s statements and actions on Hong Kong, TikTok, the legal status of the South China Sea, and China’s efforts to dominate the 5G market,” he said. “Beijing recognizes that all of these efforts might affect the presidential race.”

As for Tehran, Evanina said its online disinformation efforts appear to be “driven by a perception that President Trump’s reelection would result in a continuation of U.S. pressure on Iran in an effort to foment regime change.”

The detailed assessments of the ongoing attempts by Russia, China and Iran to influence the U.S. presidential election come two weeks after the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) issued a broad warning about foreign interference in the 2020 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference, Jan. 15, 2020.

But while that warning did mention all three countries, lawmakers, especially high-ranking Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been calling on intelligence officials to share more details, with lawmakers and the public.

In a statement late Friday, Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the NCSC threat assessment an improvement but said it is still not enough.

“Unfortunately, today’s statement still treats three actors of differing intent and capability as equal threats to our democratic elections,” they said. “The American people must be provided with specific information that would allow voters to appraise for themselves the respective threats posed by these foreign actors, and distinguish these actors’ different and unequal aims, current actions, and capabilities.”

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence members Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Mark Warner, D-Va., arrive for a closed-door briefing, Feb. 1, 2011.

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, however, took a more optimistic view.

“One of the main lessons of 2016, as highlighted by our committee’s three-and-a-half-year bipartisan investigation into Russia’s attempts to interfere in that election, was that one of the best ways to combat such efforts is to share with the voting public as much information about foreign threats to our elections as possible,” acting Chairman, Republican Marco Rubio, and Vice Chair, Democrat Mark Warner, said in a joint statement. “[NCSC Director] Evanina’s statement today moves us closer to that goal.”

The White House also commended the decision.

“President Trump and this administration continue to demonstrate an enduring commitment to protecting the integrity of United States elections,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

“To defend our upcoming elections, the United States government stands ready to respond to foreign threats with consequences that leverage the full spectrum of instruments of national power,” Ullyot added. “As the president has said, the United States will not tolerate foreign interference in our electoral processes and will respond to malicious foreign threats that target our democratic institutions.”

Biden, the Democratic challenger, said last month that intelligence officials had warned his campaign about both Russian and Chinese efforts to impact the election.

He warned at the time that Moscow would have "a real price to pay" if he is elected.

Friday’s threat warning may not be the last. U.S. intelligence officials say they will continue to declassify information and update the public as they can, while also continuing to provide classified briefings to the candidates and lawmakers.

Some analysts who have long been studying foreign influence efforts say such additional updates, especially for the public at large, could be critical for U.S. voters to avoid falling prey to the ongoing campaigns of interference.

“Without specific examples, for those who don't spend their days knee-deep in disinformation, it's going to be hard to identify,” said Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center’s Science and Technology Innovation Program.

U.S. intelligence officials Friday also renewed concerns about likely attempts by foreign adversaries to target election-related infrastructure, including voter registration databases, although the assessment stated “it would be difficult for our adversaries to interfere with or manipulate voting results at scale.”

Other government officials charged with helping to secure the Nov. 3 election have likewise voiced a determined optimism.

"I've said it before an I'll say it again. The 2020 election will be the most secure election in modern history,” Chris Krebs, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said last month.

But CISA and other federal and state agencies, including the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the National Association of Secretaries of State, have also worked to alert voters that just because the election will be secure does not mean results will come as quickly as they have in the past.

“With more Americans voting absentee, it will take longer to tabulate and report complete results," they said in a statement issued last week. “Be patient and remember that your state and local officials are the best sources for trusted and accurate information about voting, Election Day procedures and official results."

Senior White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report.