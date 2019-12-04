USA

Officials: At Least 1 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor 

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 09:34 PM
Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor…
Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. 

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military tweeted that it began around 2:30 p.m.  

Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on the person’s condition. 

Petty Officer Second Class Lexie Perez, who was helping at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office, said she couldn't confirm how many people were injured or whether a shooter had been apprehended. 

The base tweeted that the gates and base could be accessed again following a lockdown. 

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the service treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details. 

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines. 

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

US Politics

Biden Says He Would Consider Harris for Vice Presidential Slot

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.
USA

Officials: At Least 1 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor 

Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor…
USA

US Justice Department Reports Record Number of Foreign Bribery Cases

The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington.
Science & Health

Faster Rising Seas Projected for Florida

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, a postal worker returns to their truck parked on a flooded street a few miles from the…
USA

Trump to Sign US-Japan Proclamation Soon, Trade Official Says

U.S President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from right, shake hands with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, following a news conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019, where they announced that the U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on a new trade agreement.