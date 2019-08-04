USA

Ohio Police: 9 Dead, 16 Hurt in Early Morning Shooting in Dayton

By Associated Press
August 4, 2019 04:32 AM
Breaking News
DAYTON, OHIO - Nine people have been killed and at least 16 more hospitalized, police said, after a shooting early Sunday in a historic neighborhood in Dayton known for its entertainment offerings. The suspect is dead.

The tweets from Dayton police early Sunday did not include further details, but described the Oregon District shooting as “a large scene and investigation.” Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital, but she couldn’t confirm their conditions.

Police told The Associated Press that they did not have representatives available to speak to the media. 

Video from the scene near downtown Dayton showed a host of emergency vehicles on a street that had been cordoned off. 

Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but didn't have details on how many. 
 

