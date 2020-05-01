USA

Oklahoma Businesses Set to Reopen Amid Virus Pandemic

By Associated Press
May 01, 2020 08:55 AM
JP Wilson, owner of Falcone's Pizzeria, sets out hand sanitizer on a table at his restaurant Thursday, April 30, 2020, in…
JP Wilson, owner of Falcone's Pizzeria, sets out hand sanitizer on a table at his restaurant, April 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City, as he prepares to open the dining room to customers.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma shoppers can return to malls and other stores Friday as stay-at-home orders expire in the state's biggest cities, putting local governments in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt's plans for reopening the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing rules will still apply, though it remains to be seen how many businesses will reopen and how many people will want to spend money as the steep economic downturn has led to staggering job loss. Nationally, more than 30.3 million workers have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks.

The state health department on Thursday reported  more than 3,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 222 deaths in Oklahoma. The number of COVID-19 infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven't been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Barber shops, hair and nail salons and spas began reopening a week ago in many cities after Stitt allowed them to resume business if they keep customers a safe distance apart and follow sanitation guidelines. Tulsa's mayor G.T. Bynum reluctantly lifted his local stay-at-home order saying it would be futile to keep it in place when so many neighboring cities were rolling theirs back.

Related Stories

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Oklahoma, Utah Face Scrutiny Over Malaria Drug Purchases
Other states received the drugs, promoted by President Trump to treat COVID-19 patients, for free, while doctors warned they shouldn't be used without more testing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 22:35
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan speaks during a news…
USA
Tribal Gaming Official Rejects Oklahoma Governor's Offer
He accuses governor of trying to take advantage of tribes during coronavirus pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 20:10
People ride bicycle in New York's Times Square, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. President…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Federal Coronavirus Guidelines ‘Fading Out’ as Focus Turns to Reopening
Governments all over the world are weighing what restrictions to put or keep in place
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 02:52
People in masks walk past a boarded up storefront in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Sends Economies Plunging; Glimmer of Hope on Treatment
New jobless claims to be released Thursday could show an estimated 30 million Americans out of work but a newly-tested drug is showing some promise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 15:26
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

COVID Lockdown Wallops New Orleans Restaurant Manager

Luke Vincent is seen during better times, pictured here with his mother. (Courtesy - Luke Vincent)
USA

Oklahoma Businesses Set to Reopen Amid Virus Pandemic

JP Wilson, owner of Falcone's Pizzeria, sets out hand sanitizer on a table at his restaurant Thursday, April 30, 2020, in…
USA

Biden Denies Former Staffer's Sexual Assault Allegation

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
USA

This Time, Pence Wears Mask to Tour Indiana Plant

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a visit to the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility with Indiana Gov.
USA

For US Government, No More Business as Usual Under COVID-19

FILE - U.S. House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, center, wears a face mask as he walks, accompanied by others, to the House Chamber ahead of a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2020.