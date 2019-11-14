USA

One Killed in California High School Shooting

By VOA News
November 14, 2019 12:21 PM
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.
Updated at 2:00 pm on Nov. 14
One victim has died in a hospital and two others remain in critical condition after a shooting at a California school Monday.

The suspected shooter at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Valley is in custody and being treated at a local hospital, the Los Angeles County sheriff wrote on Twitter.

A total of four victims have so far been admitted to the hospital.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department had locked down all schools in the area around Saugus High School, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

Parents were told to use Central Park on Bouquet Canyon as a point of reunification.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deree said President Donal Trump had been made aware of the ongoing situation.

"The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," he said in a statement.

Written By
VOA News

