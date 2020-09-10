USA

In Oregon, 500,000 Forced to Flee Wildfires

By VOA News
September 10, 2020 10:54 PM
Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore.,…
Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Sept. 10, 2020.

More than 500,000 people in Oregon — more than 1 in 10 Oregonians — have been forced to evacuate their homes and towns because of one of the 100 major wildfires burning across the state, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said.

In the U.S. West Coast state of Oregon, wildfires have left at least four people dead in the past 48 hours, destroyed thousands of homes and burned 365,000 hectares. Several towns were destroyed in Oregon and one in Washington state.

Police have opened an arson investigation into the Almeda Fire, which started in Ashland, Oregon, near the state line with California, said Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara. The fire raced north and destroyed an estimated 600 homes in the towns just north of Ashland.

Dora Negrete is consoled consoled by her son Hector Rocha after seeing their destroyed mobile home at the Talent Mobile Estates, Sept. 10, 2020, in Talent, Ore., as wildfires devastate the region.

Two of Oregon’s largest fires are expected to merge southeast of Oregon’s largest city, Portland. Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz Temple said she discussed the possibility of evacuating some parts of the Portland metro area with local authorities. She said everything would depend on wind direction and force.

“We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across the state,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said at a news conference.

In California, wildfires continued to sweep across the state Thursday, killing at least three people and destroying hundreds of homes and burning more than a million hectares, significantly more than what was burned last year.

Authorities said hundreds, if not thousands, of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the western state’s northern Sierra Nevada range. They said some 20,000 people in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties were under evacuation orders or warnings.

Many homes in the Butte County hamlet of Berry Creek, with a population of 525, were incinerated.

The so-called North Complex near the small Northern California city of Oroville that had been burning for weeks was 50% contained until wind gusts up to 72 kilometers per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday caused the fire to expand sixfold.

The fire, which killed three people, was 24% contained on Wednesday after the winds subsided, but officials warn it is still a threat. 

Related Stories

Flames from a wildfire shoot from a home in the Berry Creek area of Butte County, California, Sept. 9, 2020.
USA
Wildfires Continue in California, Other Western US States
At least three people killed Thursday in California where hundreds of homes have been destroyed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 03:03 PM
Local residents look at smoke and fire over a hill during wildfires near the town of Medford, Oregon, Sept. 9, 2020.
USA
5 Oregon Towns 'Substantially Destroyed' by Wildfires
Governor of northwestern US state warns of 'devastating consequences,' requests federal disaster designation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 10:41 AM
Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze,…
USA
Wildfires Rage in California and Other Western US States
14,000 firefighters are battling 25 wildfires in California
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 11:12 AM
Property is left in ruins after the Creek Fire passed through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Tollhouse, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio…
USA
Gusty Winds Pose Continued Wildfire Threats in California
Wildfires are raging unchecked throughout California, and authorities say gusty winds could drive flames with new ferocity
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 05:29 AM
Smoke from the Creek Fire billows beyond a ridge as seen from Huntington Lake, California, Sept. 5, 2020.
USA
More Than 200 Airlifted to Safety From California Wildfire
The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began Saturday night and continued overnight. At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 09:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

In Oregon, 500,000 Forced to Flee Wildfires

Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore.,…
Immigration

US Judges Reject Trump Plan to Exclude Many Immigrants from Representation

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at MBS International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Freeland, Mich…
VOA News on China

What Does Beijing Want From Berlin?

People show Chinese flags in front of the chancellery which is reflected in the facade of a German parliament building prior to…
2020 USA Votes

‘I Didn't Lie,' Trump Asserts About Seriousness of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
USA

Dem Report: Medicare Chief Used Fed Money to Bolster Image

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma waits for President Donald Trump to arrive and…