Paradise Football Team Competes for Title Year After Deadly Fire

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 01:42 AM
The Paradise High School football team were undefeated in the regular season, winning 10 games and a spot in the play-offs. (Elizabeth Lee/VOA News)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - A Northern California high school football team will play for a championship Saturday one year after most of the players and coaches lost their homes to a wildfire that nearly destroyed their town.

Paradise High School will face Sutter Union High School for the Northern Section Division III championship. The game comes just more than a year after the Camp Fire mostly destroyed the town of Paradise, burning down roughly 19,000 buildings and killing 85 people.

Most of the people who lived in Paradise have moved away. But many have returned on Friday nights to watch the football team’s remarkable season.

“The football team has come to represent all of us,” Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said. “There is not a whole lot that gets emotional about this whole fire. But I have to tell you, every time I have to tell someone who is not from Paradise the story of our football team, I start crying.”

Paradise High School has a football tradition, consistently fielding competitive teams. The school produced Jeff Maehl, a wide receiver who played for the University of Oregon in the 2011 BCS national championship game and later played for two NFL teams.

Last year, the school was 8-2 and preparing to host a home playoff game when the wildfire swept through the town. The school survived, but nearly every player and coach on the team lost their homes. The team forfeited the playoff game, ending their season.

The team almost didn’t have a 2019 season. But the players were determined to play.

Athletic Director Anne Stearns cobbled together a schedule of mostly smaller schools. No one knew how the team would perform heading into its first game. They won 42-0.

For the next nine weeks, Paradise would outscore their opponents by a combined score of 427-73.

If they win Saturday, they would likely compete for a state title.

The debris of burned homes and trees has been removed leaving empty lots in a neighborhood in Paradise that was almost completel
USA
A Place Called Paradise
A year after a fire destroyed 90% of Paradise and killed 85 people, the people who still live in this Northern California town are restoring its heart
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 17:03
Paradise High School head football coach Rick Prinz, center, celebrates with his team after defeating Live Oak High School, 56-0, in their Northern California Division III playoff game in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019.
USA
Paradise Football Players Emerge From Fire Stronger and Undefeated
Paradise High School's student athletes teach coaches life lessons
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 16:51
Vehicles pass a sign welcoming people to Paradise, Calif., Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019. The sign also displays the slogan, "Rebuilding…
USA
Rebuilding One Year After Hellish Fire Destroyed Paradise
Heartbreak and hope in rebuilding the town of fire ravaged Paradise
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 16:50
00:03:05
USA
Rebuilding Paradise, but Not Returning 
Many former Paradise residents are choosing not to return a year after the Camp Fire 
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 16:51
