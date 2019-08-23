USA

'Peace Park' Removes United Nations Flag After Objections

By Associated Press
August 23, 2019 12:36 PM
Lewis Randa, of Duxbury, Mass., displays a United Nations flag while standing near a bronze statue of Indian independence leader
Lewis Randa, of Duxbury, Mass., displays a United Nations flag while standing near a bronze statue of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, behind right, at the Pacifist Memorial, in Sherborn, Mass.

SHERBORN, MASS. - A “peace park” in a Boston suburb has been forced to take down a United Nations flag after residents objected.

Pacifist Memorial founder Lewis Randa recently removed the flag at the Sherborn, Massachusetts, site because residents of the condo development where it's located argue that it violates their property agreement.

The Abbey Road Condominium Trust says the 2012 land deal with Randa only allows him to maintain the memorial's permanent installations, not to add new or temporary ones.

But Randa says that while the UN flag was not part of the original memorial, one had flown for decades on the grounds.
 
He suggests the dispute is rooted in long simmering opposition to the memorial.

Loretta Heuer, who heads the condo association, says the issue isn't the flag but about respecting property rights.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019