USA

Pence Under Fire for Going Maskless at Mayo Clinic

By Associated Press
April 29, 2020 08:47 AM
Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood,…
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus during a tour of the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., and chose not to wear a face mask, an apparent violation of the medical center's policy.

MINNEAPOLIS - Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.  

And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo's coronavirus testing and research programs. All the other participants did, including Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, top Mayo officials, Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not directly respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.  

"Mayo shared the masking policy with the VP's office," the health care system said in its response.
Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.

"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said, adding that he is following CDC guidelines, which indicate that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus by those who have it.  

"And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say 'thank you.'"

Pence is not the only White House official who has shown a reluctance for face masks. When President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public, he immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself, saying, "I'm choosing not to do it."

Pence also went without a mask a week earlier when he visited a GE Healthcare facility that makes ventilators. Some at the event in Madison, Wisconsin, wore masks and others did not. The White House said then that Pence had tested negative for the coronavirus and suggested that under the guidelines developed by the coronavirus task force there was no need for him to wear a mask. 

Related Stories

Locals have their bottles filled with a herbal extract believed to protect from COVID-19, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as school re-opened after being closed for a month due the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Madagascar Citizens Found Not Wearing Masks Forced to Clean Streets
President Andry Rajoelina has made it compulsory to wear face coverings outdoors in the capital and other major cities as a condition for the gradual lifting of lockdown measures in those areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 14:48
Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG …
Europe
With Masks and Distancing, Volkswagen Restarts Production
The company said the plan was 'health before production numbers' as the assembly line started up after a five-week closure under new health rules agreed with worker representatives that include wearing face protection and a 1.5 meter (six-foot) distance
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 13:35
Supplies of face masks created by Chloe Chancelier's Facebook group.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In France and Elsewhere, Making Face Masks Becomes a Mission 
As countries and communities scramble for masks, local responses are growing
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 06:28
A member of Civil Protection gives out free protective face masks outside a food store during a lockdown in Spain.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Police in Spain Hand Out Millions of Masks to Commuters
Some workers allowed to return to work after Lockdown Declared March 14
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 09:32
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Economy & Business

US Economy Plunged 4.8% in 1st Quarter

A message is posted on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic,…
Immigration

Lawsuit: US Citizens with Immigrant Spouses Should Get Help

FILE - This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump's name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: US Closer to Testing International Air Travelers 

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday,…
USA

Pence Under Fire for Going Maskless at Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood,…
US Politics

US House Grapples with Emergency Voting

Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment…