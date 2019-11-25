USA

Pentagon Chief Says Trump Ordered Him to Allow SEAL to Keep Status

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 12:28 PM
FILE - Navy SEAL Edward (Eddie) Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive at a military court on Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, June 26, 2019.
FILE - Navy SEAL Edward (Eddie) Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive at a military court on Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, June 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Mark Esper says President Donald Trump gave him a direct order that a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq be allowed to retire without losing his SEAL status.

Esper told reporters at the Pentagon Monday that was the reason he announced Sunday evening that Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher would be allowed to retire with his Trident Pin, retaining his status as a SEAL.

Esper also accused Navy Secretary Richard Spencer of secretly offering to the White House to rig the Navy disciplinary process to ensure the Gallagher not lose his Trident. Esper fired Spencer on Sunday.

Gallagher acquitted of murder in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive but convicted of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer addresses graduates during the U.S. Naval War College's commencement ceremony, in Newport, Rhode Island, June 14, 2019.
USA
Pentagon Chief Fires Navy Secretary Over SEAL Case
Mark Esper has asked Richard Spencer to resign, citing his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq, a case in which President Trump intervened
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 20:39
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on…
USA
Attorney: Navy Retaliating Against SEAL Helped by Trump
A Navy SEAL whose rank was restored by President Donald Trump after being convicted of posing with a dead body was summoned to appear Wednesday before Navy leaders
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 14:38
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Pentagon Chief Says Trump Ordered Him to Allow SEAL to Keep Status

FILE - Navy SEAL Edward (Eddie) Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive at a military court on Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, June 26, 2019.
Middle East

Arab League Condemns US Reversal on Israeli Settlements

FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.
Arts & Culture

Taylor Swift Moonwalks Past Michael Jackson's Record at AMA Awards

Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the decade at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 24, 2019.
US Politics

National Democrats Approve Early Caucus Voting for Nevada

Democratic caucus at the University of Nevada
USA

'A Serious-Minded Kid:' Pete Buttigieg Aimed High Early

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to applause after delivering a Veterans Day address during a campaign event in Rochester, N.H., Nov. 11, 2019.