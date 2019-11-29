USA

A Place Called Paradise

By Elizabeth Lee
November 29, 2019 05:03 PM
The debris of burned homes and trees has been removed leaving empty lots in a neighborhood in Paradise that was almost completel
The debris of burned homes and trees has been removed leaving empty lots in a neighborhood in Paradise that was almost completely destroyed by the Camp Fire. (Elizabeth Lee/VOA News)

In the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California, there is a town on a ridge called Paradise. The area used to look like a forest, with homes nestled among tall pines and oak trees.

In just a few days, however, the landscape changed dramatically. The population of approximately 26,800 evacuated Paradise on November 8, 2018, when a wildfire ravaged the town and surrounding communities.

The fire burned for nearly three weeks, destroying 90% of Paradise. Eighty-five people lost their lives in the disaster. A year later, only around 2,000 residents live in Paradise. Many survivors now live in other cities and towns. Some people are still displaced and living in travel trailers.

The few residents who have remained or returned to Paradise are vehement about rebuilding the town and making it better and more beautiful. From home builders and house painters to a church pastor and football players, the people who still live, work or go to school in Paradise are, in their own way, restoring the heart of the town.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Elizabeth Lee

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

PG&E Says Blackouts Limited Fires Despite 1 Likely Failure

This photo tweeted by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows small smoke still smoldering below with a rainbow appearing above the burn scar area near Painted Cave Road in Santa Barbara, California.
USA

Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit

NATO emblem, graphic element on black
Africa

Somali Refugee Leads US Pediatric Clinic that Gave Her a Healthy Outlook

Dr. Anisa Ibrahim, who came to the United States as a child refugee, this fall became medical director of a pediatric clinic in Seattle, Washington. (Courtesy photo)
Europe

NATO Seeks to Head Off Budget Row Saying Spending is Rising

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 29,…
USA

How Trump Gained the Upper Hand on Criminal Justice Issues in 2020 Campaign

File-This photo from June 17, 2012, shows Rev. Al Sharpton, with demonstrators during a silent march to end to end the "stop-and-frisk" program in New York.