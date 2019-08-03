Police: Active-Shooter Situation Underway in El Paso, Texas

Police in El Paso, Texas, said Saturday that they were responding to an active- shooter situation at a shopping mall.



There was no immediate word on whether there had been injuries or fatalities in the reported shooting at a Walmart store in Cielo Vista Mall.

Police said multiple shooters were being reported and the area around the mall had been blocked off as authorities searched for suspects.



Stores in the area were locked down.



El Paso is a city in the far western part of southern state of Texas.