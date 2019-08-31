Police Chief: 5 Dead, 21 Hurt in West Texas Shooting

ODESSA, TEXAS - Five people were killed and at least 21 others were injured Saturday in a West Texas shooting, the police chief of the city of Odessa said.

Police in nearby Midland said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

At a news conference, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

Odessa, Texas

He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect had hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and had begun firing at random in the Odessa-Midland area, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke said authorities came to believe it was just one shooter.

Gerke said he thought the threat was over but authorities remained vigilant. The Texas Department of Public Safety urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

No other details were immediately available.

Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.