USA

Police: Gunman Dead, Multiple Shot at Fedex Facility in Indiana

By Associated Press
April 16, 2021 02:55 AM
Fed Ex was one of many the companies and counties hit by a global cyber attack, May, 12, 2017.
FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis in the midwestern U.S. state of Indiana late Thursday, and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver's seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She's fine, she's in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

Related Stories

Knoxville police work the scene following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, April 12,…
USA
One Dead, Officer Wounded in Tennessee School Shooting
No one else was killed or wounded at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville; a male has been detained
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 04:48 PM
FILE - An officer of the Virginia Beach Police Department speaks to local reporters, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, March 23, 2021. (VBDP Facebook page)
USA
Police: 2 Dead, 8 Wounded in Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shootings
No suspect information was immediately available; several people were in police custody but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation, an official said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 01:00 PM
Boulder Police Department Chief Maris Herold speaks at a news conference outside police headquarters, in Boulder, Colorado, March 26, 2021.
USA
Boulder Police Chief: Still No Motive for Grocery Store Shooting That Killed 10
Maris Herold says agencies working around the clock to determine why the 21-year-old suspect chose the location some 30 miles from his home
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 03:28 PM
A person holds a placard during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 20,…
USA
Hundreds in Atlanta Rally Against Hate After Spa Shootings
Protesters demand justice for victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, call for an end to racism, xenophobia, misogyny
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 05:20 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Police: Gunman Dead, Multiple Shot at Fedex Facility in Indiana

Fed Ex was one of many the companies and counties hit by a global cyber attack, May, 12, 2017.
USA

Biden Nominates US Haiti Ambassador to State Department Position

US Ambassador to Haiti, Michele Sison
USA

Former VP Pence Undergoes Surgery to Implant Pacemaker

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden…
USA

US Water Managers Warn of Dismal Year Along the Rio Grande

This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released…
USA

Chicago Police Release Video of Officer Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally…