Police Identify Suspect in Colorado Shooting

Police in the U.S. city of Boulder, Colorado Tuesday said a 21-year-old suspect is in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of murder in connection with a shooting at a Boulder grocery store Monday.

Less than a week after the horrific murders of eight people in Georgia, another American city has been scarred by gun violence. Tune in as I deliver remarks. https://t.co/yU7ReRfFko — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

At a news conference,Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital receiving treatment for a leg wound he sustained during the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon, local time. He is expected to be released and taken to the Boulder County jail later Tuesday.

Herold also identified the victims, who include 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Herold said Talley was among the officers who arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who carried out No other officers were injured. The other nine victim srange in age from 20 to 65.

In pictures and video from the scene, the handcuffed suspect can be seen being led away from the scene shirtless and shoeless.

King Soopers, Boulder

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press news agency that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic firearm. An official told AP they were working fast to trace the gun. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Police said the suspect made several statements to police when he was taken into custody but they did not release details of those statements. They said a motive for the shooting was unclear.

Colorado has been the sight of several mass shootings in recent times, including a 2012 attack at a movie theater in Aurora and the 1999 attack at a school in Columbine.

Monday’s attack comes a week after the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. It was at least the seventh mass killing this year in the United States.