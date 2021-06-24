USA

Police Officer Convicted in George Floyd Death to be Sentenced Friday

By VOA News
June 24, 2021 08:43 PM
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was…
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was later convicted in Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, will be sentenced Friday in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The former police officer, who has been in jail since his conviction, also faces separate federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 when Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

The most serious count against Chauvin, second-degree murder, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Legal experts, however, say a more practical maximum sentence is 30 years, because anything higher risks being overturned on appeal, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Previously, Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, said there were "aggravating circumstances" in Floyd's murder, giving him discretion to sentence Chauvin to a term longer than regular state guidelines. In Minnesota, 12½ years is the average sentence for a first-offense case like Chauvin's.

Prosecutors say 30 years would more "properly account for the profound impact of defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family and the community."

Chauvin's defense has instead asked for a sentence of probation and time served.

Floyd's death, captured on cellphone video by a bystander, inspired global protests against institutional racism and police practices, particularly in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

