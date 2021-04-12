USA

Police Report Multiple Victims in Tennessee School Shooting

By Associated Press
April 12, 2021 04:48 PM
Police attend a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S. April 12, 2021. Brianna Paciorka…
Police respond to a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 12, 2021. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA Today Network via Reuters)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville. 

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims. 

An official later said the scene has been secured. 

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene. 
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

'No Justification' for Violence in Minnesota After Police Shooting, Biden Says

Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters after an officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 11,2021.
USA

Police Report Multiple Victims in Tennessee School Shooting

Police attend a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S. April 12, 2021. Brianna Paciorka…
USA

Biden Names Trump Critics to Two Key Immigration Posts

FILE - People arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami, Florida, Aug. 17, 2018.
US Politics

Biden Seeks Billions While the Chips Are Down

President Joe Biden holds up a silicon wafer as he participates virtually in the CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain…
USA

White House COVID-19 Response Team: More Vaccine Not the Answer to Michigan Surge

People crowd outdoor dining at a restaurant as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, April 4, 2021.