USA

Pompeo in Afghanistan Amid Political Crisis, Peace Talks

By VOA News
March 23, 2020 04:35 AM
FILE - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks from a helicopter with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, as Pompeo returns to his plane after an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
FILE - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks from a helicopter with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, as Pompeo returns to his plane after an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit Monday to Kabul where he is expected to push both for advancing Afghan peace talks and for a resolution to a political crisis following the country’s presidential election. 

Pompeo’s schedule includes separate and combined talks with President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah. 

Ghani was declared the official election winner, while Abdullah has challenged the result.  Each man held his own swearing-in ceremony. 

Pompeo’s visit also comes a day after the United States and Qatar helped Afghan and Taliban officials hold their own talks through video conferencing. 

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, said both the Afghan and Taliban sides “conveyed their strong commitment to a reduction of violence, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” while agreeing to hold more talks during the next two days. 

The United States and Taliban reached their own peace deal that called for a reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan and for the Taliban to engage in peace talks with the Afghan government. 

Related Stories

Fighters with IS-Khorasan, the affiliate in Afghanistan, vow allegiance to new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in this photo issued Nov. 5, 2019, by SITE Intelligence Group.
South & Central Asia
US Admits Taliban Offensive Is Whittling IS's Grip on Afghanistan
Counterterror and military officials say IS-Khorasan is losing its hold on some rural areas but caution it has been pushed to the brink before and bounced back
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:28
FILE - Afghan presidential election opposition candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani are seen after a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Feb. 29, 2020.
South & Central Asia
US Urges End to Afghan Political Rift to Advance Peace, COVID Fight
Feud stems from contentious Sept. 28 Afghan presidential election, with President Ashraf Ghani's rival, Abdullah Abdullah, not recognizing former's win
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 13:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Pompeo in Afghanistan Amid Political Crisis, Peace Talks

FILE - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks from a helicopter with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, as Pompeo returns to his plane after an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Says US Government Will Cover Cost of National Guard Activation

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City Becomes ‘New Epicenter’ of COVID-19

People walk around Washington square park as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

At a Glance: Nearly $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package

The U.S. Capitol Hill building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Issues Virus Disaster Declaration for Washington State

U.S. President Donald Trump briefs reporters at a news conference on the latest steps the United States is taking to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Washington D.C., March 22, 2020. (C. Presutti/VOA)