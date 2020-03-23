USA

Pompeo in Kabul to Resolve Crisis, Salvage Deal   

By Ayesha Tanzeem
Updated March 23, 2020 07:30 AM
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 23, 2020…
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kabul, March 23, 2020. (Afghan Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters)

ISLAMABAD - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kabul Monday on a previously unannounced visit to try to resolve a political dispute between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah that has threatened to derail a deal signed between the U.S. and the Taliban last month. Both Ghani and Abdullah declared themselves president of the country after a contentious election.      

 

The trip, at a time when world leaders are limiting travel due to a coronavirus pandemic, and when the Trump administration’s Afghanistan czar Zalmay Khalilzad has been in Kabul for weeks trying to help sort out the political mess, speaks to the gravity of the dispute.   

FILE - Afghan presidential election opposition candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani are seen after a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Feb. 29, 2020.

“What we want is President Ghani and former chief executive Abdullah to come to an agreement about how to form an inclusive government that is acceptable to both,” a senior State Department official told reporters.  “Both sides know there is some distance. Let's see if they can overcome that today.”    

Meanwhile, after weeks of squabbling, the Afghan government and the Taliban made their first direct official contact Sunday using Skype video conferencing facilities to discuss the issue of prisoner release.      

“The over two-hour technical discussion today was important, serious, and detailed. My thanks to all sides. Everyone clearly understands the coronavirus threat makes prisoner releases that much more urgent,” tweeted Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.        
 

The issue of the release of up to 5000 Taliban prisoners in return for up to 1000 Afghan security personnel has been holding up the start of negotiations between Taliban and other Afghan factions that were supposed to commence on the 10th of March as per the deal signed between the U.S. and Taliban in Doha last month.      

A Qatar Foreign Ministry statement called the talks “fruitful and constructive, in which the two parties discussed important issues related to the lists of prisoners and how to verify them and the locations of their release and transfer them to the agreed locations.”       

Both the United States and Qatar, the two parties that facilitated the contact, made sure to identify it as “technical talks” focused on prisoner release to avoid making them sound like the start of official negotiations.      

The Taliban have strongly refused to negotiate with the Afghan government, calling it a puppet of the Americans. Instead, they have agreed to negotiate with a team of Afghans including representative of various political factions, including the government, civil society activists, women, and others. 

 

Related Stories

Fighters with IS-Khorasan, the affiliate in Afghanistan, vow allegiance to new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, in this photo issued Nov. 5, 2019, by SITE Intelligence Group.
South & Central Asia
US Admits Taliban Offensive Is Whittling IS's Grip on Afghanistan
Counterterror and military officials say IS-Khorasan is losing its hold on some rural areas but caution it has been pushed to the brink before and bounced back
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:28
FILE - Afghan presidential election opposition candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani are seen after a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Feb. 29, 2020.
South & Central Asia
US Urges End to Afghan Political Rift to Advance Peace, COVID Fight
Feud stems from contentious Sept. 28 Afghan presidential election, with President Ashraf Ghani's rival, Abdullah Abdullah, not recognizing former's win
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 13:51
Ayesha Tanzeem
Written By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Pompeo in Kabul to Resolve Crisis, Salvage Deal   

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 23, 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Government Will Cover Cost of National Guard Activation, Trump Says

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, March 22, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City Becomes ‘New Epicenter’ of COVID-19

People walk around Washington square park as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

At a Glance: Nearly $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package

The U.S. Capitol Hill building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Issues Virus Disaster Declaration for Washington State

U.S. President Donald Trump briefs reporters at a news conference on the latest steps the United States is taking to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Washington D.C., March 22, 2020. (C. Presutti/VOA)