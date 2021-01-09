USA

Pompeo Lifts 'Self-imposed Restrictions' on US-Taiwan Relationship 

By Reuters
January 09, 2021 06:20 PM
FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in…
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, a move likely to anger China and increase tensions between Beijing and Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump's presidency.

China claims democratic and separately ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and regularly describes Taiwan as the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

While the United States, like most countries, has no official relations with Taiwan, the Trump administration has ramped up backing for the island country, with arms sales and laws to help Taiwan deal with pressure from China.

In a statement, Pompeo said that for several decades the State Department had created complex internal restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese counterparts by American diplomats, service members and other officials.

"The United States government took these actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the communist regime in Beijing," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions," he added.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States in Washington, which serves as Taiwan's unofficial embassy, said the move showed the "strength and depth" of the United States' relationship with Taiwan.

Craft to visit

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan next week for meetings with senior Taiwanese leaders, prompting China on Thursday to warn they were playing with fire.

Chinese fighter jets approached the island in August and September during the last two visits — first by Alex Azar, U.S. secretary of health and human services, and second by Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment.

The United States is Taiwan's strongest international backer and arms supplier, and the U.S. is obliged to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

"The United States government maintains relationships with unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan is no exception. … Today’s statement recognizes that the U.S.-Taiwan relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by self-imposed restrictions of our permanent bureaucracy," Pompeo said.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
VOA News on China
Beijing Warns US Will Pay 'Heavy Price' if UN Ambassador Goes to Taiwan
China deems it ‘crazy provocation’
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 01:06 AM
FILE - This photo taken May 25, 2018, by Taiwan's Defense Ministry shows Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet, left, monitoring one of two
VOA News on China
China Is Increasing Taiwan Airspace Incursions
According to a VOA compilation of flight data, Chinese warplanes have flown 138 of such missions since mid-September
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 06:19 PM
Map of Taiwan
East Asia Pacific
US Warships Sail Taiwan Strait for Second Time This Month
US Navy calls it ‘a routine Taiwan Strait transit’
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 08:30 PM
A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, U.S., August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. To match…
East Asia Pacific
How American Pork Could Lead to Wider US Trade Deal with Export Powerhouse Taiwan 
Legislators in Taipei gave final clearance last week to lift a ban on pork from pigs fed the ractopamine additive
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 07:30 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
00:03:12
USA
Taiwan Relations in Focus as President-Elect Biden Charts China Policy
Ties between US and Taiwan under Trump administration have been ascendant
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 03:09 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

South & Central Asia

Taliban See Ghani as 'Obstacle' to Afghan Peace

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Presidential…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California is Desperate, but Volunteer Health Corps Dwindles

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, hospital staff members enter an elevator with the body of a COVID-19 victim on a…
USA

Majority of Americans Want Trump Removed Immediately After US Capitol Violence - Reuters/Ipsos Poll

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Politics

Trump Has Power to Pardon Mob That Attacked US Capitol

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Vaccine Rollout Hits Snag as Health Workers Balk at Shots

Shylah Hallam-Noel left, a worker at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle, receives…