USA

Pompeo Says Bolton Ouster Won't Change Foreign Policy, but Iran Hopes So

By Steve Herman
September 11, 2019 06:10 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin take questions during a briefing on terrorism financing at the White House, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin take questions during a briefing on terrorism financing at the White House, Sept. 10, 2019, in Washington.

VOA’s Russian service and VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

WHITE HOUSE — An Iranian government spokesman says the departure of National Security Adviser John Bolton could allow U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to deal with Iran in a “less biased manner.”

Ali Rabiei said Wednesday that Bolton was a “symbol of America’s hawkish policies” and animosity toward Iran. Officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, had repeatedly pointed to Bolton as a figure opposed to dialogue in resolving U.S.-Iran tensions.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Trump’s firing of Bolton will not change the president’s foreign policy.

“I don’t think any leader around the world should make any assumption that because one of us departs that President Trump’s foreign policy will change in a material way,” Pompeo said less than two hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he had ousted Bolton.

Pompeo appeared on the White House podium along with U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin to discuss an executive order strengthening sanctions to combat terrorism.

Trump Fires His National Security Adviser video player.
Embed
WATCH: Trump Fires His National Security Adviser

Bolton was supposed to join the briefing, announced only hours earlier, indicating the hasty nature of his departure.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump said at noon on Tuesday on Twitter. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

The president thanked Bolton for his service and said he would be naming a replacement next week.

Bolton’s deputy, Charlie Kupperman, will be the acting national security adviser.

Bolton, in a quick and immediate response to his ouster on Twitter said: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

The White House denies that any one single issue caused the break between Bolton and Trump.

“They just didn’t align on many issues,” spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters while Pompeo told reporters, “There were many times Ambassador Bolton and I disagreed.”

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, conducts a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2018, as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, looks on.

“It would seem it’s business as usual in this administration,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told VOA. “Of course, foreign nations watch the chaos, which the president relishes, with either glee or gloom, depending on how they feel about the U.S.”

Bolton had reportedly been opposed to plans to invite Taliban members and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the Camp David presidential retreat for talks aimed at solidifying a U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

Trump canceled the meeting after a recent Taliban attack killed a U.S. soldier.

There also have been indications that Bolton, a hard-liner on security issues, also differed with the president on the approach to Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. At left is then-National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the foreign relations committee, told reporters Bolton’s firing is emblematic of Trump’s style.

“He wants people who basically are yes men. I may not have agreed with Ambassador Bolton on a whole host of issues and his bellicose views, but the one thing about him is he obviously presented counterviews at times for his consideration. That’s not something the president wants,” Menendez said.

University of Houston political science professor Zachary Zwald told VOA’s Russian service the reported strife and disagreement among Trump’s foreign policy team is much more troubling than Bolton’s departure.
“It’s beyond debate that President Trump doesn’t have a coherent foreign policy perspective, a world view, a grand strategy that is motivating his positions. I don’t know how much the firing of Bolton communicates the consistency or inconsistency of President Trump’s policies,” Zwald said.

Trump picked Bolton in March 2018 to replace former Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as national security adviser.

Trump’s first adviser, Michael Flynn, lasted less than a month in the job before being fired. He was subsequently convicted of lying to the FBI about December 2016 conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Flynn is awaiting sentencing.

Bolton is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He had served in three previous Republican administrations and also held roles in the Justice and State departments. He was brought into this administration after a stint as a commentator on the U.S. cable news network Fox News Channel, which is generally supportive of President Trump.

Trump had noted Bolton’s reputation as a hawk, once saying in the Oval Office that “John has never seen a war he doesn’t like.”

Trump never appeared to warm to Bolton and had expressed reservations about him prior to hiring him, including making comments about Bolton’s bushy mustache.

Related Stories

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, attends a conference of more than 50 nations that largely support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Lima, Peru, Aug. 6, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela's Socialist Govt. Happy Over Removal of John Bolton
Senior official in country's embattled government expresses delight over firing of US national security adviser, whose hawkish views and tough rhetoric were constant irritants for the region's leftist leaders
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 23:38
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affairs William Taylor attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial for soldiers killed in a recent conflict in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 27, 2019.
Europe
Bolton: No Need for Zelenskiy to 'Rush' into Action on Donbas
It is the first visit to Ukraine by a top US official since the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in April
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 13:56
National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters about Venezuela, outside the White House, May 1, 2019
USA
Bolton Warns Of 'Unfair Chinese Trade Practices' During Kyiv Visit  
He makes clear to Ukrainian officials that the US disapproves of a possible acquisition by China of Ukrainian defense company Motor Sich
Default Author Profile
By RFE /RL
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 14:30
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

1619-2019