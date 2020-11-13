USA

Pompeo Set to Embark on 10-Day Trip to Europe, Middle East

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 02:24 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10,…
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo embarks Friday on a 10-day, seven-nation trip to Europe and the Middle East that will focus on counterterrorism and religious freedom. 

The trip comes nearly a week after Joe Biden was the declared the projected winner of the U.S. presidency, with the leaders of many nations, including those where Pompeo is traveling, congratulating the president-elect. For his part, when asked about working with the Biden transition team, the secretary of state told reporters earlier this week that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." 

Pompeo's first stop on his overseas trip is Paris, where he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and other officials "to build on our transatlantic work on economic and security matters, and on counterterrorism and global threats," according to the State Department. 

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health…
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with world leaders while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian listens, during a video conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 24, 2020.

Next, he will travel to Istanbul, Turkey, to meet with Eastern Orthodox Church Patriarch Bartholomew to "discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world." 

From there, Pompeo will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia, where he will meet with officials to underscore U.S. support for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty and to urge more democratic reforms. He will also meet with Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church leader Ilia. 

From Georgia, Pompeo will head to Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two will discuss the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and led to normalization with other Arab countries. Pompeo and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss joint efforts to counter Iran. 

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords,…
FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 15, 2020.

Pompeo will then travel to the UAE where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayd "to discuss security cooperation and regional issues." 

Next, he will go to Qatar to meet with the emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of Gulf unity." 

The last stop is scheduled to be in Saudi Arabia, where Pompeo will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. No details on what the two will discuss were released. 
 

