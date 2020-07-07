USA

Pompeo: US Will Restrict Visas for Some Chinese Officials Over Tibet

By Reuters
July 07, 2020 05:10 PM
Tibetans shout slogans during a protest held to mark the 61st anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside…
FILE - Tibetans shout slogans during a protest to mark the 61st anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2020.

The United States will restrict visas for some Chinese officials because China obstructs travel to the Tibetan Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas by U.S. diplomats, journalists and tourists, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"Today I am announcing visa restrictions on PRC government and Chinese Communist Party officials determined to be 'substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas,'" Pompeo said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China.
 

