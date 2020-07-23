USA

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed at Protest

By VOA News
July 23, 2020 05:26 AM
Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland,…
Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse protesters on July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

U.S. federal agents fired tear gas at protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, late Wednesday.

Mayor Ted Wheeler was among those standing by a fence in front of the courthouse when the agents fired the tear gas.

Protesters have demonstrated in Portland for 56 consecutive days, rallying against police violence, racial inequality and the recent deployment of the federal forces in the city.

The mayor arrived at the protest area earlier in the day and pledged his solidarity with the crowd, but his presence was largely rejected as many yelled at him.

Critics have faulted Wheeler for not controlling the city’s police force, which threatened its own use of force with tear gas and arrests Wednesday night as Portland police declared the gathering a riot. Others, including business owners who have seen their operations disrupted by the protests say Wheeler has failed to bring the situation under control. 

Also Wednesday, the Oregon attorney general filed a lawsuit accusing the federal agents of arresting protesters without cause and using excessive force, which federal authorities have disputed. 

 

Related Stories

A Black Lives Matter protester carries an American flag as teargas fills the air outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020.
USA
Federal Presence in Portland Gives Protests New Momentum
Demonstrators energized after President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the liberal city to quell protests he said were fueled by 'anarchists and agitators'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 16:01
Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United…
USA
Constitutional Crisis Looms Over Federal Agents in Portland
In Portland, demonstrators who have been on the streets for weeks have found renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside the city's U.S. courthouse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:15
Trump Administration Clashes with Portland Authorities Over Deployment of Federal Law Enforcement
00:01:43
USA
Trump Admin Clashes with Portland Authorities Over Deployment of Federal Law Enforcement
Congressional Democrats condemned the Trump administration Monday, calling for an immediate investigation into the use of federal law enforcement officers to arrest peaceful protesters in the northwestern US city of Portland, Oregon, last week
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 04:26
Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 19, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
Race in America
Federal Forces Tear Gas Oregon Protesters, Portland Police Say 
Portland police detail another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside US courthouse
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 09:51
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed at Protest

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Melbourne’s Face Mask Mandate Takes Effect Amid Spike of COVID-19 Cases

A person wears a scarf as a protective face mask in Melbourne, the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing to curb a resurgence of COVID-19
VOA News on China

Pompeo to Deliver Speech on China

The Chinese Consulate General is seen Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston. Houston police and fire officials responded to…
Race in America

House Votes to Rid Capitol of Confederate Statues

An image of the late Georgia Congressman and civil rights pioneer U.S. Rep. John Lewis is projected on to the pedestal of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Provide $5 Billion to Fight Coronavirus in Nation’s Nursing Homes

An employee wearing a glove cleans shopping carts at Walmart, July 22, 2020 in Burbank, California. - The country's most…