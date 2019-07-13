Power Restored; NYC Outage KOs Broadway, Times Square

Updated July 14, 2019, 12:37 a.m.

NEW YORK — A power outage crippled the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan just as Saturday night Broadway shows were set to go on, sending theater-goers spilling into the streets, knocking out Times Square’s towering electronic screens and bringing subway lines to a near halt.

Con Edison and New York City officials said electricity was restored to customers and businesses primarily on Manhattan’s Upper West Side just before midnight. About 72,000 customers, residents and businesses, had been without power on the city's West Side at the height of the outage, the utility said.

Power was restored to remaining customers. I want to thank all of our first responders, the men and women of the NYPD, FDNY and @NYCEmergencyMgt for their hard work tonight — and every New Yorker for responding to the black out with that trademark NYC grit and toughness. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire at West 64th Street and West End Avenue affected hundreds of thousands of customers along a 30-block stretch from Times Square to about 72nd Street and Broadway.

The fire occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Con Edison officials later said they were working to restore electricity to customers and businesses primarily on Manhattan’s Upper West Side by midnight.

The temperature was warm, above 80 even as the sun set, but not as steaming as Manhattan can get in July.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

This screen grab of Consolidated Edison’s webpage shows the number of power outages on the West Side of Manhattan, July 13, 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries have been reported “the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable,” and the Department of Public Service will investigate the hourslong outage.

Most Broadway musicals and plays canceled their Saturday evening shows, including “Hadestown,” which last month won the Tony Award for best musical. Several cast members from the musical “Come From Away” held an impromptu performance in the street outside the theater for disappointed audience members.

Emily Totero, 30, planned to bring out-of-town guests to see “Moulin Rouge.” But once they got to the theater district, they saw the power go out.

“You could see all the theater lights across the street, all the marquees went out. That’s what we noticed first,” she said.

Some shows like “Frozen” were among the Broadway shows to announce it had canceled performances.

The outage made its way to Madison Square Garden where Jennifer Lopez was performing Saturday night. Attendees said the concert went dark about 9:30 p.m. in the middle of Lopez’s fourth song of the night. The arena was later evacuated. And at Penn Station, officials were using backup generators to keep their lights on.

Pedestrians cross a dark street during a power outage, July 13, 2019, in New York.

When the lights went out early Saturday evening, thousands of people streamed out of darkened Manhattan buildings, crowding Broadway next to bumper-to-bumper traffic.

People in Hell’s Kitchen began directing traffic themselves as stoplights and walking signs went dark.

Ginger Tidwell, a dance teacher and Upper West Side resident, was about to order at the West Side diner on Broadway and West 69th Street just before 7 p.m.

“When the lights started flickering, and then were out,” she said. “We got up and left, walking up Broadway with all the traffic lights out and businesses dark.”

But once they got to West 72nd Street, they found another diner that was open and had power.

“It was still sunny and everyone just came out to the street because they lost power and air conditioning; it was super-crowded,” she said. “Everyone was hanging out on the street on a nice night. All you could hear was firetrucks up and down Broadway. All of Broadway was without traffic lights.”