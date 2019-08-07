President Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Locations of Latest US Mass Shootings

U.S. President Donald Trump will board Air Force One Wednesday for visits to the midwestern city of Dayton, Ohio and southwestern border city of El Paso, Texas, where a combined 31 people were killed last weekend in the latest of a wave of deadly mass shootings, and where many residents who blame the president's rhetoric for fomenting the violence are urging him to stay away.

White House officials said Trump's visits would be similar to those he's paid to other grieving communities in the aftermath of mass shootings, including Parkland, Florida, and Las Vegas, with the president and first lady saluting first responders and spending time with mourning families and survivors.

"What he wants to do is go to these communities and grieve with them, pray with them, offer condolences, and quite frankly offer thanks and appreciation to those first responders who put their lives on the line and were able to take out the shooter so quickly,'' White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Tuesday. He said Trump also wants ``to have a conversation'' about ways to head off future deadly episodes.

But the planned visits highlight the ambivalence of some who question whether Trump, because of his often incendiary rhetoric, has the legitimacy to heal the grieving communities.

The Democratic mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, said that while she was disappointed with Trump's remarks following the shootings, she nonetheless would welcome the president to her city, hopeful his visit would "add value and help our community."

In El Paso, some residents and local Democratic lawmakers said the president was not welcome and urged him to stay away. Beto O'Rourke, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination who formerly represented El Paso in Congress, said Trump's remarks directly led to last Saturday's massacre, and called on Trump to forego his planned trip to the city.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, however, said he will welcome Trump to the city upon his arrival. "He is president of the United States. so, in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to meet with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community," he said.

The presidential visits to the two cities also comes amid escalating calls for the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to vote on legislation passed by the Democratic-led House that includes background checks for all gun purchasers, including those on the internet or at gun shows.

In his speech Monday addressing the tragedies, President Trump cited a variety of reasons for the massacres, including mental illness and violent video games and called for the passage of a so-called "red flag" law that authorizes local authorities to confiscate firearms from a person deemed by a judge as posing a risk of violence.

But he ignored the easy access to guns in the United States, especially high-powered assault weapons like the kind used in the massacre in Dayton, were nine people — including the suspected gunman's sister — were killed at a popular nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning — hours after 22 people were gunned down at an El Paso department store.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting, Patrick Crusius, reportedly posted a white supremacist manifesto online hours before the shooting that expressed intense hatred towards Hispanics.

Trump called on Americans to condemn such rhetoric in his address Monday, but Trump himself is accused of embracing such ideology in speeches vowing to build a wall along the southern border to keep out illegal immigrants from Mexico and other central American countries — including a speech at a rally just this past February in El Paso.

White House spokesman Gidley rejected such criticism of the president Tuesday. "It's not the politician's fault when somebody acts out their evil intention," Gidley said.