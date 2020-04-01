USA

Puerto Rico Shutters Police Stations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By Associated Press
April 01, 2020 09:40 AM
A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 19, 2020.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Puerto Rico on Tuesday closed its fourth police station in a week, raising concerns about the ability of the U.S. territory to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as officers accused the government of exposing one of the largest police departments in a U.S. jurisdiction to COVID-19.

More than 100 officers now remain quarantined as dozens of police await test results on an island that has reported eight deaths and more than 230 confirmed cases amid a month long curfew that has shuttered beaches, parks and non-essential businesses.

"It's not fair that the government is dragging its feet. What do they want? To be left without police officers?" said Gregorio Matias, vice president of a local police union who demanded more protective equipment.

The first police station to close is located in the popular tourist town of Rincon, where the 42-year-old wife of one officer recently died from COVID-19, according to health officials. A couple days later, authorities shuttered the police station in the eastern town of Aguas Buenas after one officer tested positive. On Tuesday, Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer said another six officers in that station also tested positive and that a dozen more test results are pending.

Hours later, police spokesman José Catalano confirmed to the AP that the police station in the northern town of Caimito closed on Tuesday, with dozens of officers sent home under quarantine. Shortly afterward, the government announced that it also closed a station in the western town of Moca and sent more than 40 officers home after the relative of one policeman showed symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Matias said the union warned top law enforcement officials two months ago that officers needed protective equipment as COVID-19 spread across the globe, but that they have barely received any items.
"We are cannon fodder," he said.

Police Commissioner Henry Escalera told The Associated Press that the government has given officers items including gloves and hand sanitizers after emptying out a warehouse filled with protective equipment. He added that his department is awaiting delivery of more items that will allow him to distribute 30 face masks to each officer, along with protective gowns.

"There's a shortage," he said. "We hope that they will arrive. These things happen, and we hope that (the cases) don't keep increasing."  

In addition to the police station, Puerto Rico authorities in recent days have closed a 911 call center, a fire station in the island's capital and a medical emergency response office after being exposed to COVID-19. A municipal emergency management office also closed late Tuesday after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Critics are now calling on the government to investigate who police officers and others have been in contact with, including inmates and prosecutors, warning that the virus could be more widespread than what official numbers show given that police have been stopping hundreds of people violating a month long curfew that is one of the strictest in any U.S. jurisdiction.

 

Related Stories

Laundromat owner Jesus Vazquez pauses before closing his shop to comply with the government's curfew aimed at curbing the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Puerto Rico Extends Coronavirus Curfew
The US territory extending, adding restrictions
Default Author Profile
By Michael Brown
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 02:22
President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Most Coronavirus Deaths in US Projected to Occur in Next Few Weeks  
Even if Americans strictly adhere to social distancing for the next 30 days, it is estimated between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the country will die of the deadly COVID-19 pathogen
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 21:10
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: (L-R) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House…
Economy & Business
$2.2T Coronavirus Relief Package Poses Fraud Threat, Experts Warn     
A veteran forensic accounting expert estimates that between $20 billion and $60 billion could be lost through fraudulent activities
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 21:53
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock…
Press Freedom
Journalist Denied Access to Florida Governor’s Coronavirus Briefing
Miami Herald journalist says offer of live stream limits reporters’ ability to ask questions at Governor DeSantis’ news conferences
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 00:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Almost Half of US Foreign-Born in Past Decade Had College

Dr. Tarkeshwar Tiwary says the current green card backlog for Indian nationals frustrates him as a father of two children, who have spent most of their lives in the U.S. “They think to themselves that they are Americans,” said Tiwary , a 45-year-...
USA

Puerto Rico Shutters Police Stations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
US Politics

Trump Allies Warn Against Feud With Swing State Governor

In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home…
Coronavirus Outbreak

UN General Assembly to Decide on Rival COVID-19 Resolutions

FILE - Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.
USA

Census Day Arrives With US Almost Paralyzed by Coronavirus

A 2020 census letter and a multilingual guide mailed to a U.S. resident in Fairfax, Virginia, March 12, 2020. (Photo: Diaa…