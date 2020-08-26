Juvenile Charged in Shooting Deaths of 2 Men at Wisconsin Protest

A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of two people during a third consecutive night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the shooting of a Black man by police on Sunday.

Public records on a court website said the suspect was arrested at his home in Antioch, Ilinois. Because the suspect is a juvenile, Antioch Police Department Commander Norman Johnson would not confirm his name. Police did not immediately disclose other information.

Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 25, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday he would “be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

In a video tweeted Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president in the November 3 election, said he had talked to the family of Sunday's victim, Jacob Blake, 29, and told them “justice must and will be done.”

A protester tosses an object toward police during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., on third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

In the video, he also said, “Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice.”

Cellphone video posted on social media of Tuesday night’s incident shows a person carrying what appears to be an assault rifle running down a major street being chased by a group of people. The person shot at several of his pursuers as they began to surround him after he fell to the ground.

A statement by the Kenosha Police Department said in addition to the two fatalities, one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police clear a park during clashes with protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during demonstrations over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake.

The shootings occurred as protests stretched from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. News outlets said the shooting happened during a confrontation between protesters and several bystanders several blocks from the city courthouse.

Earlier in the evening, protesters clashed with police for several hours until they were driven out of the area by police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Tuesday’s violent protests came hours after Blake's father said his son had been left paralyzed from the waist down by the shooting. He said doctors didn't know whether the paralysis would be permanent.

Kenosha police shot Blake as he reached into his SUV, in which three of his children were sitting. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Police have so far released almost no information about what led to the shooting Sunday, other than to say they were responding to a domestic dispute.