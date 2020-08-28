Race in America

March on Washington Focuses on Police Violence

By VOA News
Updated August 28, 2020 11:29 AM
People attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
People attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

The U.S. capital is the site of another March on Washington on Friday, 57 years after the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom during which Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

This year’s march follows months of demonstrations about police violence against Black people. The protests were ignited by the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, who died who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, a city in the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

Floyd’s death has come to symbolize the long history of deaths of Black people in the U.S. while in police custody or being apprehended by the police.

Friday’s event has been dubbed the Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March, a reference to Floyd’s death.

The early morning sun rises over the Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool as final preparations are made for the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Earlier this week, a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, a city in the U.S. Midwestern state of Wisconsin. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Friday’s event was organized by the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Martin Luther King III, and other organizations, including the NAACP, the country’s oldest civil rights organization, as well as the Hispanic Federation, the National Urban League, and other civil rights groups and unions.

The event began on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and hours later demonstrators will march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

People attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

Speakers include lawmakers and relatives of people who have died due to police violence.

Originally, up to 100,000 people were expected to attend Friday, but estimates have been lowered to about 50,000, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service this week.

COVID-19, which has affected every aspect of life, has also affected Friday’s event. Organizers say everyone’s temperatures will be checked. Also, there will be 200 hand-sanitizing stations, and everyone will be required to wear a face mask.

Sharpton’s organization canceled several chartered buses from states with high COVID-19 rates, as Washington has imposed a two-week quarantine for people entering the city from these states, including Florida, Georgia and Texas.

People attending the event will be sectioned off into areas where they will be able to maintain appropriate social distances while they watch and listen to activities on Jumbotron screens.

Related Stories

FILE - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller displays a message on the back of his hoodie as he takes part in a Black Lives Matter rally with teammates at Civic Center Park, in downtown Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020.
Race in America
NBA Cancels More Playoff Games to Protest Racial Injustice
Baseball, tennis, soccer, women's pro basketball and football practice also canceled after Black man shot by white police in Kenosha, Wisconsin 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 15:27
Police stop a car near where protesters gather for a fourth night to demonstrate against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Race in America
Teen Charged in Shooting Deaths of 2 Men at Wisconsin Protest
Suspect had shown up to a protest in Kenosha that was caused by a police shooting of a Black man
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 05:52
Protestors unfurl banner during a protest against police brutality near 2020 Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Race in America
Protesters March on Wisconsin Police Station After Shooting
Video posted online shows officer shooting Black man in the back
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 04:12
Protestors unfurl banner during a protest against police brutality near 2020 Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Race in America
Protesters March on Wisconsin Police Station After Shooting
Video posted online shows officer shooting Black man in the back
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 04:12
PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 23: A protester holds his fist in the air during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality…
USA
FBI Shifts Resources to Ongoing Unrest in Portland, Oregon
City has had nightly protests for nearly three months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 21:20
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

2020 USA Votes

Protesters Try to Drown Out Trump Speech, Yell at Sen. Paul

Metropolitan Police are confronted by protestors as police carry away a handcuffed protestor along a section of 16th Street,…
2020 USA Votes

Black GOP Pioneer Has Advice for Kamala Harris

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele (left) Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris
Race in America

March on Washington Focuses on Police Violence

People attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Race in America

Teen Faces Homicide Charges in Wisconsin Shootings

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25,…
Race in America

NBA Cancels More Playoff Games to Protest Racial Injustice

FILE - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller displays a message on the back of his hoodie as he takes part in a Black Lives Matter rally with teammates at Civic Center Park, in downtown Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020.