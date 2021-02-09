Race in America

Pepsico Renames ‘Aunt Jemima’ Pancakes, Syrup as ‘Pearl Milling Company’

By Reuters
February 09, 2021 10:10 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED BY AP IMAGES FOR PEPSICO - PepsiCo’s diverse food and beverage portfolio features an increasingly diverse…
PepsiCo’s diverse food and beverage portfolio features an increasingly diverse variety of foods and beverages available around the world.

PepsiCo Inc. said on Tuesday its pancake mix and syrup products would be sold under the new name "Pearl Milling Company" after the company dropped the "Aunt Jemima" brand logo last year, acknowledging its roots in a racial stereotype.

The more than 130-year-old brand logo, which featured an African American woman named after a character in 19th-century minstrel shows, came under fire amid a national debate over racism and racial inequality in the United States.

"Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products will start to arrive in market in June," PepsiCo. said in a statement.

PepsiCo.'s decision was part of a nationwide corporate response to protests over the treatment of African Americans and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

PepsiCo. said in the coming weeks, Pearl Milling Company will announce details of a $1 million commitment to support Black girls and women.

PepsiCo. last year said it would invest more than $400 million over five years to support black communities and boost black representation at the company.

