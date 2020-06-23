Race in America

Police in Washington Halt Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue

By VOA News
June 23, 2020 12:20 AM
A. U.S. Park Police officer stands as police close the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried…
A. U.S. Park Police officer stands as police close the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park in Washington, on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Police in Washington forcefully pushed back a group of protesters late Monday who were trying to take down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in a park across from the White House. 

The protesters had thrown ropes over the statue and were pulling from two sides as a crowd surrounding the site chanted against Jackson and in support of justice for victims of police violence. 

Police carrying shields confronted the protesters and used batons, pepper spray and pepper bullets to push the crowd away from the statue in Lafayette Square. 

The site is the same area where earlier this month police forcefully cleared out protesters a short time before President Donald Trump walked through the area for a photo opportunity at a nearby church. 

Related Stories

Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York look at a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, flanked by a Native American man and African American man, Nov. 17, 2017.
USA
Museum to Remove Roosevelt Statue Decried as White Supremacy
The American Museum of Natural History will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination, Mayor Bill de Blasio says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 09:55
People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia on June 20, 2020. - The global civil…
Race in America
Anti-racism Protests Target More Statues in US
Seattle authorities investigate shooting in Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone that leaves one man dead
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 20:36
A Confederate statue is seen hanging on a street post in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 19, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media.
Race in America
N Carolina Protesters Hang Confederate Statue From Post
Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, news outlets reported
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 09:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

Companies Pull Facebook, Instagram Ads in #StopHateforProfit Boycott

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
Race in America

New York Officer Suspended Over Apparent Chokehold

In this photo taken from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in…
Race in America

Journalists 'Should Not Be Targeted' by Police During Protests

Police use pepper spray against protesters in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
USA

Museum to Remove Roosevelt Statue Decried as White Supremacy

Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York look at a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, flanked by a Native American man and African American man, Nov. 17, 2017.
US Politics

Black Candidates Tap Protest Energy to Challenge Democrats

FILE - Kentucky Democratic State Representative Charles Booker speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives, in the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, Feb. 19, 2020.