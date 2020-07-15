Race in America

Pro- and Anti-Police Marchers Clash in New York City   

By VOA News
Updated July 15, 2020 08:15 PM
NYPD officers block the Brooklyn Bridge after the clash between officers and Black Lives Matter protesters, Wednesday, July 15,…
NYPD officers block the Brooklyn Bridge after a clash between officers and Black Lives Matter protesters, in New York, July 15, 2020.

Pro- and anti-police demonstrators clashed Wednesday on New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, leaving four officers hurt and at least 34 people arrested. 

One of the officers was hit in the head with a cane, and another officer was seen holding a bandage to his head with blood streaming down his face. 

Terence Monahan, chief of department of the New York Police Department, was among those hurt, police say. 

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, in New York, July 15, 2020.

Wednesday's demonstration, called the Power of Prayer march, was organized by members of the clergy who say they support the police. Demonstrators carried signs that said, “Jesus Save New York” and “We Support the Police.”  

The march came just hours before New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a series of police reform measures in response to the death in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other young Black men in the U.S., including Eric Garner on New York’s Staten Island in 2014.  

The measures include a ban on chokeholds and a requirement that officers have their shield numbers visible at all times. 

Earlier on Wednesday, de Blasio helped plan a Black Lives Matter mural in the Bronx. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Race in America

George Floyd's Family Sues Minneapolis Police 

Attorney Ben Crump speaks during a news conference Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Minneapolis announcing a civil lawsuit against…
Race in America

Pro- and Anti-Police Marchers Clash in New York City   

NYPD officers block the Brooklyn Bridge after the clash between officers and Black Lives Matter protesters, Wednesday, July 15,…
Race in America

New Mexico High School to Drop Spanish Conquistador Name

This bronze statue of Don Juan de Onate leading a group of Spanish settlers from an area near what is now Ciudad Chihuahua,…
Race in America

Confederate Statue at Southern University Removed from Prominent Location

File-This March 5, 2019, file photo shows a memorial marker standing in the University of Mississippi campus cemetery that has…
Race in America

Search Begins for Remains of Tulsa Race Massacre Victims

Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper poses for a portrait in front of a monument to the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 18, 2020.