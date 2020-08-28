Thousands Gather in Washington to Protest Police Violence

Thousands of people gathered Friday in Washington for a march billed as a demand for an end to police brutality and a push for criminal justice reform.



The “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March” at the Lincoln Memorial was organized by Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and others after George Floyd, an African American man, died in the custody of a white policeman in Minneapolis. The officer had pinned his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck as he cried repeatedly that he could not breath.



The march coincides with the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom during which Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.



The march follows months of demonstrations since Floyd's death in which protesters across the United States have accused police of unjustified violence against Black people.

The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives to speak at the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March," in Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

Earlier this week, a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back eight times in front of witnesses, including Blake's own young children. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.



In addition to Sharpton’s organization, Friday’s event was organized by Martin Luther King, III, and other organizations, including the NAACP, the country’s oldest civil rights organization, as well as the Hispanic Federation, the National Urban League, and other civil rights groups and unions.



The event began on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. From there, the demonstrators planned to march to the Martin Luther King Memorial.



Speakers include lawmakers and relatives of people who have died due to police violence.

People attend the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

Originally, up to 100,000 people were expected to attend Friday, but estimates have been lowered to about 50,000, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service this week.



COVID-19 which has affected every aspect of life has also affected Friday’s event. Organizers said everyone’s temperatures would be checked and that there would be 200 hand sanitizing stations, and everyone would be required to wear a face mask.



Sharpton’s organization canceled several chartered buses from states with high COVID-19 rates, as Washington has imposed a two-week quarantine for people entering the city from these states, including Florida, Georgia, and Texas.



People attending the event are sectioned off into areas where they will be able to maintain appropriate social distances while they watch and listen to activities on Jumbotron screens.

